Burrowes marches on at Latin America Amateur Golf Champs

On Saturday Jamaica's Justin Burrowes put on another decent display of golf on the penultimate day of the 7th Latin America Amateur Championship (LAAC) at the Teeth of the Dog Golf Course in the Dominican Republic.

He posted two over par 74 to be tied for 23rd with three other golfers. He is among the reduced field of 53 golfers left in the championship after the cutline at the end of Friday's second day.

The sole leader at the end of the third day is Puerto Rico's Roberto Nieves, who shot two under par 70. He has a combined three-day score of seven under par 209 after shooting six under par 66 on the first day and one over par 73 on the second day. Nieves was one of the three joint leaders at the close of the first day.

Fred Bindi of Brazil is just one stroke back on 210 in second place. He shot seven under 65 on the third day, along with 75 on the second day and 70 on the first day.

Segundo Oliva Pinto and Vincente Marjilio, both of Argentina, and Santiago De la Fuente of Mexico share the third place on 211 each.

Meanwhile, the day-two leader Julian Perico of Peru dropped to 11th place on the back of a bad round of eight over par 80. His two previous rounds were three under par 69 on day one and six under par 66 on day two.

Burrowes' scorecard for Saturday showed that he made par on seven of the nine holes on the front nine but sent down one bogey on hole number four. He, however, made up for it by immediately shooting a birdie on hole number 5 to post an even par 36 for the front nine. He also had a birdie on the back nine, on hole number 12 but surrounded that with a bogey on the 11th and a double bogey on 13th holes to close the half with two over 38 for two over par 74 for the third round.

Burrowes, who was pleased with his second round performance of par 72 on day two, was again pleased with his third day score of 74. He looks forward to Sunday's final day and expects to place higher than his best place on the leaderboard of 41, which he achieved in 2019 — the first of his three appearances at the championship.

“Today [Saturday] was another decent day, pretty stress free for the most part. One blemish on the scorecard unfortunately had one double bogey which kinda set me back a bit, but gave up a ton of chances. Didn't quite putt as well as I wanted to, but I kept myself in there, hung in there, and just looking for a strong finish tomorrow [Sunday] to top off the tournament and hopefully finish with a pretty decent result,” he noted.

Burrowes will have an early start to the final round of the championship on Sunday, with a 7:51 am tee off.