Business golfers gear up for charity tournament

Following a nail-biting second-place finish at the Caymanas Corporate Challenge on Saturday, the Digicel Business team of golfers is looking forward to an improved showing at the 20th annual Couples Resorts Charity Golf Tournament.

The fund-raiser will feature Team Digicel Business competing against a number of other corporate players who will be teeing off at the Upton Golf Club in St Ann this Sunday.

Considered one of Jamaica's elite golf courses, Upton — stretched out over a rolling landscape with sweeping views of the sea and mountains with meticulously groomed greens and fairway — is a reasonably challenging course for golfers. The event will observe strict COVID-19 protocols.

Team captain and General Manager for Digicel+ Delroy Anderson commented, “Our first priority is to have some fun and reconnect with our fellow corporate golfers, most of whom we haven't played with in a while.”

“We intend to improve on our score last week and to, hopefully, take first place this time around. We congratulate Team Couples, who took first place and we look forward to them hosting us this weekend while we promote more awareness about the work of their charity,” he added.

All proceeds raised will be in aid of St Mary and St Ann charities. Through the generous support of corporate entities over the years, the tournament has raised over $20 million for many local charities, including, most recently, the donation of a fully equipped, air-conditioned computer lab at the Three Hills Primary School in St Mary, as well as providing ongoing assistance to the Animal House Shelter in St Ann.

With Digicel Business also a sponsor of the event, General Manager Darragh Fitzgerald Selby stressed that the return of the Couples Charity Golf Tournament is important to business and sport returning to normal.

“This is the perfect opportunity for our customers and partners to break out of pandemic hibernation and join us outdoors. We look forward to strengthening our relationships with them while understanding how we can better serve their interests,” he said.