Bygrave brace powers Dunbeholden past Montego Bay United 3-0

ATAPHAROY Bygrave's double powered Dunbeholden FC to a 3-0 win over Montego Bay United in Monday's Jamaica Premier League football match at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence.

Bygrave struck in the third and 42nd minutes to give his team a 2-0 half-time advantage before Kimoni Bailey (68th) made the three points safe in the second half.

The win lifted the St Catherine-based Dunbeholden, who beat Vere United 2-1 a week ago, to six points from two outings. Montego Bay remain without a point this season after they lost 1-2 to Waterhouse in week-one action.

In the opening match of the double-header on the artificial field at the venue, Waterhouse FC swept past Cavalier FC 3-0.

Dunbeholden Assistant Coach Ricardo Smith expressed satisfaction with how his team executed against the St James-situated side on the day.

“It was a very good job; we couldn't ask for more. We got the three points and it was a very good performance,” he said during a post-match television interview.

Ricky Hill, the Montego Bay head coach, said his team was disappointing in multiple facets of the game.

“In the first half we conceded two poor goals which were set pieces… we weren't marking. We didn't play well today — we didn't pass the ball particularly well and gave it away cheaply at times,” he noted.

Dunbeholden were off to a perfect start when, after a short corner kick, Demario Phillips crossed the ball delightfully for the unmarked Bygrave to plant his pinpoint header into the top corner of the goal.

The early lead set the tone for Dunbeholden who, at times, ran rings around Montego Bay with short passes and movements.

However, as rain came down at the venue Montego Bay got into their own and created a chance, but Odane Nish could only boot his effort wide when under pressure from goalkeeper Damion Hyatt in a tight one-on-one situation just before the half-hour mark.

Shortly after, Dunbeholden's Phillips shot into the side netting from an angle after he was clear on goal.

Just before the half-time break Dunbeholden doubled their lead when miscommunication in the Montego Bay defence from Nickoy Christian's free kick went through to Bygrave. The strongly built forward hit a controlled half volley with his left foot past goalkeeper Darrien Tummings.

Montego Bay were better in the second and created a few openings, with Nish and Alrick Ottey often leading the charge, but they failed to cause Hyatt too many problems.

The game was over as a contest when Dunbeholden got a third goal in minute 68. It came about when Bailey's shot ricocheted into the goal after striking opposing player Nevaun Turner. The officials ruled it was Bailey's goal, though television replays indicated the original effort was heading well wide.

Teams

Dunbeholden — Damion Hyatt, Shaquille Dyer, Fabion McCarthy, Shaun Dewar, Romario McPherson, Demario Phillips (Zackiya Wilks 80th), Shakeen Powell, Nickoy Christian (Jamiel Hardware 75th), Rodave Murray (Zhelano Barnes 76th), Kimoni Bailey (DeanAndre Thomas 68th), Atapharoy Bygrave

Subs not used: Ronaldinho Small, Andre Dyce, Dwayne Smith

Booked: None

Montego Bay — Darrien Tummings, Renaldo Wellington, Giovannie Reid, Shandee Brooks (Nevaun Turner 46th), Renardo Wellington, Tavin Shaw, Rodcliffe Dawkins (Tavane Kerr 81st), Rasheed Brown (Deverow McKenzie 66th), Nazime Grant, Alrick Ottey, Odane Nish (Ladrick Haughton 66th)

Subs not used: Davonnie Burton, Philip Eubanks, Kemar Beckford

Booked: Nish (58th), McKenzie (74th), Haughton (90th)

Referee: Alex Perry

Assistant referees: Kemar Bailey, Shavara Dennis

Fourth official: Romaine McKnight

Match commissary: Reneika Thompson

Monday's results

Cavalier 0, Waterhouse 3

Dunbeholden 3, Montego Bay 0

Tuesday's games

1:00 pm — Portmore United vs Arnett Gardens

3:15 pm — Molynes United vs Vere United

— Sanjay Myers