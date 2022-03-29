Bygrave pleased with Reggae Boyz debut

THE leading scorer in the Jamaica Premier League, Atapharoy Bygrave made his debut for the Reggae Boyz in a 1-1 draw with El Salvador at 'The Office' in Kingston on Thursday night.

Despite the few minutes given on the pitch, he busied himself getting in and amongst the defenders to ensure his presence was felt.

Both goals in the match had already been scored and Jamaica was in the ascendency when he made his way onto the field of play, which made it a little easier for the Dunbeholden FC footballer.

While admitting to feeling a bit of anxiety, Bygrave said he did his best to remain as calm as possible while sitting on the bench for the first time for the national team, as he watched what was taking place in front of him.

“I just had to be patient because I knew that it was up to the coach to put me in the game. There were a few nerves, but I did my best to remain calm and focused.

He said that the instruction from the coaching staff was to not feel pressured in any way once he went into the game.

“They told me not to play under any pressure, so I felt comfortable in the game.”

For the most part Jamaica dominated possession of the game and troubled their opponents, who took the lead just about midway the first half.

Bygrave believes the team acquitted themselves well over the ninety minutes.

“It was a great performance from us. We just need a little more work, but it was a great performance.”

There are two remaining games in the CONCACAF qualification round, and with his name being on the list of 23 for the game against Canada today, Bygrave is hoping to continue making an impression on Head Coach Paul Hall so that he will be able to play in the final home game on Wednesday.

“Hopefully I will stay in the squad for the remaining games. I keep working hard in training so hopefully I will, but I just leave it up to the coach,” he said.

— Dwayne Richards