C'down, Tivoli register Group B wins on opening day

Camperdown High and Tivoli Gardens High both registered wins in Group B action of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition at Stadium East Field on the opening day on Friday.

The wins were secured in contrasting style, as Camperdown dominated Dunoon Technical High to run out 5-0 winners, while Tivoli Gardens edged Excelsior High 2-1 in a dogged affair.

Camperdown were always in control of their game, scoring both early and late in the first half as they took a 4-0 lead into the break.

Omario Dennis stooped low at the back post to head home a right-sided cross to give his team the lead in only the fourth minute of play, which was followed by an own goal by a defender from a corner kick in the eighth minute as Camperdown seized total control of the contest early on.

Dujohn Gordon then put Camperdown three goals to the good, when he fired home from inside the area as the Dunoon defence crumbled under the mounting pressure.

A 'worldie' of a goal from Giovanni Morgan, who scored from almost the half line, completely knocked the stuffing out of the very inexperienced Dunoon aggregation five minutes before half-time.

Devonte McCrea, who came on in the second half, putting the icing on the cake with a goal in added time.

The second match was much more of a contest as the luckless Excelsior High were left kicking themselves after dominating both the possession and chances created in the game, only to come away with nothing in the end.

Excelsior had the run of play in the first half but nifty goalkeeping from Mark Roberts kept them off the scoresheet. They were caught napping two minutes from the break when Rameisha Rhoden gave Tivoli the crucial lead. His beautiful curling effort from 20 yards out, lodged inside the far post as Excelsior goalkeeper Michael Clarke stood and watched.

Seven minutes after the restart a speculative effort from near the half line caught out Clarke who misjudged the bounce of the ball which then looped into the goal for 2-0 to Tivoli Gardens.

The introduction of the experienced Rojaughn Joseph saw a lift in the play of Excelsior High and Joseph himself should have scored when he got on the end of a cross from the left but blasted the ball high over the crossbar from six yards out.

The Xavier Gilbert-coached boys continued to press and got one back in the 75th minute when Dale Fuller scored from a melee, but it would prove to be too little too late as Tivoli held on to claim all three points.

In the other games on the day at the Spanish Town Prison Oval, Jonathan Grant beat Jose Marti 2-0, while 2019 beaten finalists St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) were held 2-2 by St Jago High.

— Dwayne Richards