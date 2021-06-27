Calabar's Brown cops triple jump in personal best

A personal best and world number three-ranked 15.90m (0.7m/s) from Calabar High's Luke Brown to win the boys' Under-20 triple jump highlighted the field events on yesterday's final day of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Ministry of Sports/Supreme Ventures National Junior Championships at National Stadium.

Brown, who has been consistent all season, was getting his second lifetime best mark of the weekend after winnng the long jump on Thursday with a wind-assisted 7.65m (2.1m/s) but had a wind legal 7.53m which was just short of the qualifying mark for the World Under-20 championships in Nairobi, Kenya in August.

The jumper, who will attend the Univerity of Kentucky later this year, got his big jump in the first round, but fouled the next two then retired.

Wolmers Boys' Malick Drummond was second with 14.31m (0.6m/s) and Nicholloyd Brown of Calabar was third with 14.17m (0.5m/s).

Brown could have company on the Under-20 team as Kingston College's Jaydon Hibbert won the Under-18 section with a big personal best 15.68m (1.0m/s) over the qualifying mark of 15.60m and over his previous best of 15.15m done in May.

World number 10-ranked Kobe Lawrence of Calabar High threw 18.64m to win the Under-20 shot put, going over the 18.20m mark three times in his series.

Christopher Young of Edwin Allen, who has a personal best 18.30m — the qualifying standard — was second with 17.46m and Zackery Dillon of Calabar took third with 17.32m.

Zachry Campbell of Jamaica College won the Under-18 shot put with 16.43m, beating Josh-Ty Brown (16.11m) and Ricardo Hayles (15.86m) of Clarendon College.

Edwin Allen's Rasheda Samuels won the Under-17 girls' high jump with 1.70m, same height as second-placed Deijanae Bruce, also of Edwin Allen.

