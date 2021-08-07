Calculus, Further and Beyond renew rivalry in Jamaica Derby

CALCULUS' s win in the Jamaica St Leger last month ensured there will be no Triple Crown this year, but it hasn't removed all the excitement from the Classic series of races as second-place finisher Further and Beyond looks to avenge the loss with the two set to go again for the grand prize in local racing, the Jamaica Derby, at Caymanas Park today.

The 101st edition of the Jamaica Derby, which is the final jewel in this year's Triple Crown series of races, will be run over 12 furlongs (2,400m) for a purse of $7.5 million and is presented by BetMakers. The Jamaica Derby is one of two Classic races on the 11-race progamme, with the other being the 86th running of the Jamaica Oaks. This is the first time that the Jamaica Derby and Jamaica Oaks will run on the same day.

Of note is that the winner of the 2000 Guineas, Miniature Man is absent as well as She's A Wonder, winner of the 1000 Guineas and third in the Jamaica St Leger who, instead, opted for the Jamaica Oaks.

In the St Leger over 10 furlongs (2,000m) Calculus, who was taking orders for the first time from trainer Gary Subratie, cruised past Anthony Nunes' Further and Beyond approaching the home bend and went on to win the event by 6 ¾ lengths in a time of 2:08.4.

Then Calculus, who showed a distinct likeness for the additional real estate and with his staying capability and many rivals in the line-up suspect going long, should once again prove too strong and has a real chance of earning his second Classic win for the year.

However, achieving that goal won't be an easy task for Calculus as Further and Beyond, the champion two-year-old from last season, is going to mount a much better challenge this time since he should acquit himself at the distance, and from his exercise gallops he is definitely coming to run. He has the ability to turn the tables on Calculus. Don't ever write off a champion.

While Calculus and Further and Beyond are the most accomplished members of the 10-horse field, there is an exciting new face in the form of the lightly raced and talented Big Jule, who will make his Classic debut following a pair of wins from three career starts.

The Blue Ribband event is positioned as the 10th on the card with a post time of 4:55 pm. First race is at 11:25 am.

Calculus is without a doubt the best stayer among the native-bred three-year-olds and going 12 furlongs is even better for him, especially with his pace and ability. Calculus is going for his second Classic win and, based on his exercise gallops, he is in a no-nonsense mood. Shane Ellis remains in the saddle.

There is no question that Further and Beyond is going to get this trip of 12 furlongs and, based on the nature of the race, this talented and far-striding colt could earn his first Classic victory for the season. Once he gets a clear path in deep stretch it should be smooth sailing for Further and Beyond in the Jamaica Derby. Of note, the visor is off.

Big Jule, from the barn of trainer Ian Parsard, was a winner by 18 ¼ lengths travelling nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) on June 21. Then Big Jule won in a time of 1:57.4 and based on that run he should do well here, but he has issues and if those problems are reduced then he has a live shot in the Jamaica Derby. Omar walker will ride.

Positive ID (Aaron Chatrie), trained by Michael Marlowe; Regal and Royal (Tevin Foster), trained by Gary Griffiths; Santorini (Linton Steadman), trained by Nunes; Iannai Links (Phillip Parchment), trained by Jason DaCosta; Moneyman (Reyan Lewis), trained by David Lee-Sin; Billy Whizz (Dick Cardenas), trained by DaCosta; and Daddy Jones (Anthony Thomas), trained by Richard Azan, make up the Jamaica Derby entrants for 2021.

While attention will be fixed on the Jamaica Derby, the Jamaica Oaks is not expected to be short of excitement as 12 of the best three-year-old fillies will make their way to the starting gates to compete over 10 furlongs (2,000m).

The Classic Jamaica Oaks, which carries a total purse of $3.75 million, will be run for the Hilma Veira Trophy and is presented by Nutramix through their brand of horse feed Front Runner. The Jamaica Oaks is the seventh event on the programme with a post time of 3:05 pm.

She's A Wonder is the horse to beat here as she is by far the best native-bred three-year-old filly in training at present. She's A Wonder defeated most of her rivals in the 1000 Guineas and it would be hard to see any of them turning the tables here. Of note is that She's A Wonder races with the blinkers on, which is a sure indication that her trainer wants to curb her natural speed to be effective at 10 furlongs. Reyan Lewis remains in the saddle.

Sweet Majesty, Artesia, Amy The Butcher, Secret Identity and Action Ann should be the other earners in the race.

Sweet Majesty finished second on July 17 behind Regal and Royal over 10 furlongs (2,000m) on July 17 and, while not expected to win, will surely play her part in the race. Nelson will be aboard.

Artesia was a winner over six furlongs by four lengths in a time 1:15.2 on July 17. While that was considered an improved run from Artesia the grey filly still has a lot to do. There is, however, belief in the camp that Artesia will get the distance and has a real chance of mounting the winners' podium. Anthony Thomas will ride.

Amy The Butcher produced a strong run in deep stretch to finish second behind She's A Wonder in the Jamaica 1000 Guineas over a mile. Amy The Butcher is going to enjoy this two-turn event and although the favourite looks a cinch, this tough filly should provide the main competition to She's A Wonder.

Secret Identity finished third behind She's A Wonder and Amy The Butcher in the June 5, 1000 Guineas (one mile), followed up by a non-effort in the St Leger. Now among fillies again, Secret Identity has the opportunity of getting close to the second slot.

Action Ann has been missing from action since her unplaced effort in the Portmore Cup early in the year. Action Ann has been timely prepared for her re-entry and with the distance not in question, could be the spoiler.

Ones to watch:

Race 1) Angelos/Ultimatum/Princess Kyra

Race 2) Mr Ambassador/Stanislaus/Just An Illusion

Race 3) Solid Approach/Drummer Boy/Money Monster

Race 4) Stevie The Great/Another Prosecutor/Sniper Man

Race 5) Kingswood/Isotope/Ridewiththemob

Race 6) Bridal Blush/Paraiso/Little Grovy Thing

Race 7) She's A Wonder/Amy The Butcher/Action Ann

Race 8) Verstile Vision/Ajita/Attorney General

Race 9) Mine That Cat/Buff Bay/Leo

Race 10) Further and Beyond/Calculus/Big Jule

Race 11) Baton Rogue/Taurus Boy/I Am Fred