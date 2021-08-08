Calculus recalibrates under the brilliance of Shane Ellis to win the Jamaica Derby

AFTER his dramatic win in the Jamaica St Leger last month, Calculus again proved that he is the best among peers going two turns, after producing another powerful display to win the 101st running of the Jamaica Derby at Caymanas Park yesterday.

The Blue Riband event was contested over 12 furlongs (2,400m) for a total purse of $7.5 million and was presented by BetMakers.

Calculus, after keeping up with the pace for most of the race, was left flat-footed leaving the half mile turn. But then the bay colt changed through gears in deep stretch and exploded under the mastery of jockey Shane Ellis, splitting horses in the closing stage of the race to beat Billy Whizz (Dick Cardenas) and Further and Beyond (Dane Nelson) by a neck.

Owned by Chevan Maharaj, trained by Gary Subratie, Calculus ( Sensational Slam – Trinket Box) completed the final jewel in the Triple Crown series of races in a time of 2:37.4.

Trinidadian Maharaj was over the moon with the win, his second in the Jamaica Derby following Supreme Soul's triumph in 2019.

“It was indeed a very big win. It was a miracle that he [ Calculus] got back to the horses to win the race. Gary [Subratie] has done an amazing job with him and hats off to him and the entire team. I would also make a special mention and thanks to my dad because he was the person that is really responsible for the purchase of this horse,” said the beaming Trinidadian.

For Subratie, it was his first win in the Jamaica Derby.

“He had a rough passage. He got bumped around going into the first turn and we didn't really want to be on the rails because it is very slow, and so I knew he got work to do. At the two furlongs marker I was a little worried because Further and Beyond went on, but Shane did his job — and that was what we wanted,” said Subratie.

Calculus got a good start but was clogged up for the first two furlongs as he chased Iannai Links (Phillip Parchment) passing the stands for the first time and going into the clubhouse turn.

Down the backstretch, Calculus maintained his gallop well on the inside rails until he was left wanting navigating the half mile turn and fell back to fourth place as Further and Beyond went through for the lead ahead of Billy Whizz and Big Jule (Omar Walker).

When all seemed lost in deep stretch, Ellis produced his mount for a last effort with a smart change of whip and Calculus found extra to win his second Classic this year.

Ellis was winning his sixth Jamaica Derby. He had won aboard Awesome Power in 2001, Typewriter in 2012, Relampago in 2014, Orpheus in 2016 and Supreme Soul in 2019.

“I got my horse [ Calculus] to relax and when I asked him to move, he moved. Dane [Nelson) rode a good race as he had me pinned down, and I wanted to come up but I couldn't come, so I had to be there riding and riding to keep my horse moving.

“Dick [Cardenas] also got a run coming into the lane and I had to shake up my horse to make him know that the job was not done, and I had to muscle my way through them [Nelson and Cardenas] and to show them that I am the man,” Ellis said.