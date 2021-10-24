Calculus in electrifying Gold Cup feature win

In dramatic turnaround of form the Gary Subratie-conditioned Calculus, with a mere 49.5 kgs, produced an electrifying performance to upset rivals in the 47th running of the $1.5-million Gold Cup feature event over seven furlongs (1,400m) at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Sent off as odds of 14-1 in a field of six runners after the early scratch of morning-line favourite Mahogany, Calculus — this year's Jamaica St Leger and Derby winner — defeated fellow three-year-old Further and Beyond with a ironless Christopher Mamdeen aboard by an impressive 3 ¼ lengths.

Calculus, who would have preferred it longer, was surprisingly early in the race as the bay colt raced in third place just behind Further and Beyond and King Arthur (Anthony Thomas).

Calculus, still under a snug, got even closer to the leaders approaching the half-mile (800m) when Mamdeen lost his irons, while battling with King Arthur for the leading.

Calculus turned for home just on the outside of the ironless Further and Beyond and, in a flash, drew clear for his first win in the upper class after two previous unplaced efforts.

Rojorn Di Pilot, under Dick Cardenas, finished third.

Bred by Kama Maharaj and owned by Chevan Maharaj, Calculus ( Sensational Slam — Triniket Box) completed the three-year-old and upward Open Allowance/Graded Stakes event in a smooth 1:25.0.

It was the second winner on the card for Subratie as the second-generation conditioner saddled Sweet N Smart (Robert Halledeen) in the ninth and final event over one mile (1,600m).

Halledeen had earlier won aboard Mirabilis in the fourth race for trainer Dale Murphy for his double also.

Meanwhile, three-year-old American-bred Jordon Reign's made an encouraging debut on local soil when easily brushing aside rivals in a three-year-old and upward Restricted Allowance 11 event over the straight course.

Trained by Ian Parsard, and ridden by Omar Walker, Jordon Reign's won by 6 ¾ lengths in a time of 58.3 seconds, beating Curlin's Affair and Baton Rouge.

Racing continues tomorrow.

— Ruddy Allen