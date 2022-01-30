Calculus cruises to Alexander Hamilton Trophy victory

As expected, Gary Subratie's Calculus made a winning seasonal bow, copping The Alexander Hamilton Trophy in fairly comfortable fashion over a mile (1,600 metres) at Caymanas Park on Saturday .

Calculus, last year's St Leger and Jamaica Derby winner, only had Anthony Nunes' Oneofakind to fear most in the three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance event, and as expected, only a half-length separated the two at the end.

Still, jockey Shane Ellis never really seemed to extend Calculus much, merely doing just enough to ensure the classy four-year-old bay colt (Sensational Slam–Trinket Box) took home the trophy and the lion's share of the $1.2-million purse.

Despite shouldering topweight of 57.0kg (126lb) in the small field — which was narrowed down to five horses after the late scratch of Nuclear Noon — Calculus left the gates well but was quickly restrained by Ellis, allowing stablemate Awesome Treasure (Dane Dawkins) to set the early fractions.

As the American-bred Awesome Treasure continued to blaze the trail, Oneofakind (Robert Halledeen) and Calculus matched strides in her slip stream, before Double Crown (Ricardo Duhaney) briefly joined the party approaching the half-mile.

When they got to the turn, Oneofakind quickened as if to steal a march on Calculus , but Ellis would have none of it. The jockey known as “Canterman” got Calculus rolling enough to separate himself from Oneofakind and was upon Awesome Treasure's shoulder by the time they straightened for the stretch run.

From there, it became a question of how far Calculus would win, as he opened up by over a length leaving the furlong pole, after which a relaxed-looking Ellis just continued to show him the whip, even as Oneofakind came with a late surge in vain.

Old stager Hover Craft (Anthony Thomas) was third, with Awesome Treasure fading into fourth.

Calculus covered the distance in 1:38.3 minutes. The splits were 24.4, 47.1 and 1:12.2.

Ellis also won aboard Michael Marlowe's Silver Fox in the fourth event.

However, it was Tevin Foster, who topped all riders on the day winning the last three races aboard Mother Nature for Gregory Forsythe, Milkman for Dennis Pryce and for Subratie.

Action continues today with another 10 races on offer.

— Sherdon Cowan