Calypso Girls target consistency against Jamaica

The captain of the Trinidad and Tobago netball team, Kalifa McCollin, has expressed confidence ahead of the start of their series against Jamaica.

The two teams will meet in three matches at the National Indoor Sports Centre, starting today, and McCollin believes that consistency will be the name of the game against the top team in the Caribbean.

“I genuinely believe that we can match up to the Sunshine Girls. I think that we have to continue to stick to our processes and remember what we were taught and just be consistent in our game plan. I think we will be alright,” she said.

A number of young players are in the squad, but the captain believes that they will be able to handle the occasion.

“I think mentally they are, it's just about locking in to what we learnt in practice session and just being confident. I think confidence is a big part of the game and the more experienced players are there backing them and pushing them and letting them know we have their backs and [we are] supporting them all the way.”

McCollin said the onus is on them to prove that the gap between the two teams is closing.

“For us, it's about closing the gap. We played them in 2019 and the results wasn't what we were looking for, so it's about going out there and challenging them and putting our foot down and showing them what we are made of.”

She is, however, anticipating the challenge that the Jamaica team will present for her team as they continue to develop as a unit.

“Jamaica's team is extremely talented and I think the challenge that they present, they sort of push us to be our best and I think it will be a good match up for us and a great experience for our players to play against such an amazing team.”

The Calypso Girls Vice-Captain Crystal-Ann George was also exuding confidence ahead of the first game.

“You must always have heart and passion. Once you put on the red, white and black you go out there and play with that heart and passion and I think that is what I will use to motivate the girls.

“We have a mixture of both junior and senior players and inexperienced and experienced players and in each aspect of the court you will get that drive and that passion. Once we hit the court you will feel that Trinidad and Tobago is here,” George said.

The games are set for the National Indoor Sports Centre, starting at 6:00 pm each day. No spectators will be allowed inside as per government regulations to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.

—Dwayne Richards