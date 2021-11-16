Camperdown, Jonathan Grant win to go joint top of Group B in Manning Cup

Camperdown High and Jonathan Grant both scored wins at the Spanish Town Prison Oval to go joint top of Group B in the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition yesterday.

Camperdown cruised by Jose Marti 3-0 in the early game, while Jonathan Grant edged their rivals St Jago High 1-0 in the feature game.

Camperdown High racked up their second win of the season without getting out of second gear as they dominated the game from start to finish.

First-half goals from Daniel Edwards and Omarion Thompson put the red and blue clad team in firm control at the half-time break, before captain Giovanni Morgan put the icing on the cake in the second half.

Camperdown were the dominant team from the outset, but, while creating goal-scoring opportunities, never really threatened the Jose Marti goal. Jose Marti almost went ahead against the run of play when a long-range effort from Riquleme Headley crashed against the crossbar midway the half.

Shortly after, Edwards had a glorious opportunity to score, but his weak effort was cleared off the line as Jose Marti rode their luck.

But Edwards and Camperdown were not to be denied and he finally found the back of the net six minutes from the half time break when he steered a low shot into the corner of the Jonathan Grant goal.

Omarion Thompson, who himself had missed a number of chances, finally found his way to goal four minutes later when he made it 2-0.

It was all one-way traffic in the second half and Camperdown were awarded a penalty when Thompson was brought down inside the goal area in the 60th minute.

Morgan then stepped up to slot the ball home to secure a second consecutive win for his team.

The Spanish Town derby was nothing like the first game of the day, as the two teams put in a spirited display under mostly dark skies.

The game began in bright sunshine, but it soon became overcast and cool, making the playing conditions a lot better for the players who went at it in typical derby style.

It was end-to-end action from start to finish as both teams chased victory.

Jonathan Grant had the better of play for the early part of the first half, but as the game wore on St Jago came into their own and started asking questions of their opponents. However, both sets of strikers were off the mark for the first 45 minutes.

The pace was just as frenetic in the second half as it was in the first, as both teams fought, not just for bragging rights, but three valuable points.

The game appeared to be destined for a draw until Marques McDonald stepped up to become the hero for his school five minutes from time.

The tall midfielder broke through the middle of the park and rifled a ferocious shot from the edge of the area that gave Shamore Dawkins in the St Jago goal no chance. So powerful was the shot that the ball ricocheted out of the goal, even as the Jonathan Grant players celebrated.

With the win, Jonathan Grant joined Camperdown at the top of Group B on six points, but trail the leaders on goal difference.

In the other games played in the group at Jamaica College, STATHS drew 1-1 with Tivoli Gardens High while Excelsior defeated Dunoon Technical 6-1 for their first win of the season.

