Camperdown keep unbeaten run, clip Jonathan Grant 1-0

Camperdown keep unbeaten run, clip Jonathan Grant 1-0Sunday, November 28, 2021
|
Camperdown High School maintained their unbeaten run in the shortened Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/Digicel Manning Cup season as they clipped Jonathan Grant 1-0 in Group B action at Spanish Town Prison Oval yesterday.
With the win, the East Kingston-based school continued to lead the group handsomely on maximum 15 points from five games on the charge for a quarter-final berth.
Also at Prison Oval, St Jago High revived their push for the quarter-final with a 1-0 win over Jose Marti, but remain in fifth place on seven points from five games.
Elsewhere in Group B, Tivoli Gardens outscored Dunoon Technical 4-2 in a six-goal thriller, while 2019 beaten finalists St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) and Excelsior High shared six goals between them in a 3-3 stalemate in the double-header at Stadium East.
The win saw Tivoli up to second on 10 points, two ahead of third-placed Excelsior on eight points, same as fourth-placed Jonathan Grant, while STATHS inched up to six points in sixth position. Dunoon Technical and Jose Marti are at the foot of the eight-team table.
Meanwhile, in the lone Group C action at Ashenheim Stadium, St Catherine High edged Papine High 1-0. They now assume second position on seven points, two behind leaders Kingston College, with the pointless Papine at the foot of the six-team standing.
Yesterday's results
Group B
St Jago 1, Jose Marti 0
Dunoon Technical 2, Tivoli Gardens 4
STATHS 3, Excelsior 3
Camperdown 1, Jonathan Grant 0
Group C
Papine High 0, St Catherine High 1
