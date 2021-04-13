Campion to unveil Wilbert Parkes Oval

Campion to unveil Wilbert Parkes OvalTuesday, April 13, 2021
|
CAMPION College in association with the alumni cricket group will be unveiling the cricket field at the school grounds as Wilbert Parkes Cricket Oval.
The Campion cricket alumni, many of whom represented the school under the dedicated guidance and tutelage of Wilbert Parkes, have negotiated with the school to have this done. Parkes served the school in a number of ways, for many years, but his chosen love was for the game of cricket.
He played a major role in the development of many of the students and was a key to Campion's success stories in the cricket arena. Parkes was head of the Physical Education Department at Campion College for over 15 years and he coached the cricket teams at the school for close to 20 years, leading the school to 16 championships including three Sunlight Cup victories.
He coached and produced cricketers who have represented the West Indies and Jamaica at the youth and senior levels. He also coached and worked with the media as well as the national women's cricket team, and is well known in cricket coverage circles.
There will be a short ceremony held this Friday, April 16, 2021 at 10:00 am at Campion College where all COVID-19 protocols will be observed, and though Parkes's health is declining, all efforts will be made to have him there in person.
