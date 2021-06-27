Cardenas rides 700th winner aboard

Jockey Dick Cardenas was the toast at the races after the Panamanian rode an impressive 700 career victories —, a milestone he reached aboard the Fitzgerald Richards-conditioned Patriarch in the $1.5 million Supreme Ventures 20th Anniversary Trophy feature at Caymanas Park yesterday.

The 2011 champion Cardenas joined a select band of riders to reach the landmark after Patriarch came up a short head winner ahead of stablemate God of Love (Dane Nelson) in the three-year-old and upward Open Allowance event going five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100m).

Cardenas, who lies 12th on the all-time jockeys' list based on winners, hustled the current sprint champion Patriarch from the number one draw to take up the lead at the off.

Patriarch, who was positioned well under a relaxed hold from Cardenas, led ahead of Deep Blue Sea (Jordan Barrett) and God of Love going into the half-mile (800m) turn.

Turning for home, Patriarch was well set for the drive with a healthy lead, but the six-year-old bay horse began to shorten in the final half-furlong (100m) as God of Love made tremendous headway in deep stretch.

However, Cardenas kept his mount well-balanced and Patriarch held on in the end for his second-consecutive win for the season. Patriarch won in a time of 1:06.1 as Harry's Train (Ricardo Duhaney) finished in third spot. Both Patriarch and God of Love are owned by Vincent Maine and groomed by Delroy Llewellyn.

Gary Subratie should not be left out of the celebration party as the second generation trainer saddled three winners on the 10-race programme.

Subratie's winners included Big Big Daddy, who won the $750,000 Valbert Marlowe Memorial Cup over nine furlongs (1,800m). Ridden by Dane Dawkins, Big Big Daddy won by a neck ahead of Fearless Champion (Anthony Thomas) in a time of 1:53.4.

Subratie's other winners were Rack Away (Tevin Foster) in the first race and One Don (Robert Halledeen) in the seventh race.

Meanwhile, racing was almost abandoned following a short strike by the jockeys before the start of the sixth race. The jockeys were upset following the search for illegal devices carried out by members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

Racing continues tomorrow with 10 races and two trophies at stake — the $1 million Awesome Power Trophy and the $870,000 John Clifton Memorial Cup.

— Ruddy Allen