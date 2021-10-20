Carder Park for $20-m improvement

PORT ANTONIO, Portland — The Carder Park Complex will get a boost of approximately $20m for the redevelopment of its facility. This was disclosed at the Portland Municipal Corporation meeting last Thursday by Deputy Superintendent of Police Raymond Grant.

Grant, a former general secretary of the Jamaica Football Federation, had returned to his substantial job at the Portland Municipal Corporation and he presently heads the Portland Football Association. He told the meeting: “Mr Chairman, I am pleased to advise that the contract for the redevelopment of Carder Park hase one was awarded to Miller's Electric and Construction Company. Works will include the expansion of the western stand to include two changing rooms and bathroom facilities, the construction of a medical facility, construction of facility for match officials, the construction of a band stand and other supporting amenities. Works are expected to be completed within seven months and is valued at approximately $20million. The works will be supervised by the superintendent of the Portland Municipal Corporation.”

When the Jamaica Observer visited Carder Park work was indeed in progress.

— Everard Owen