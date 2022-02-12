CARIFTA Games gets $12-m boost

Communications giants Digicel has come onboard to assist the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) with the staging of the 49th CARIFTA Games.

The company will sponsor the three-day event, which takes place April 16-19 in Kingston, to the tune of $12 million in cash and services.

As far as local sponsorship goes, Digicel is the first company to make a contribution to the JAAA.

Mike Fennell, the chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), put into context the job in front of the LOC and the JAAA in staging CARIFTA 49th.

“We were asked very late to undertake this assignment because it was originally assigned to Guyana.

“It's a mammoth task because we are being asked to do, in six months, what is normally done in two years,” he said.

He praised the Digicel for showing faith in the JAAA and LOC to get the job done in difficult circumstances.

“When we have partners like Digicel who have come onboard, with all the uncertainty and all the difficulties, it gives us a level of confidence in doing something that other people would consider impossible.

“We are full speed ahead and we are in full go mode. We know that there are several questions to be answered and further details to be covered, but we are going,” he said.

Fennel said that the staging of the event shows signs of building for the future.

“The JAAA and the organising committee that they have appointed feel very strongly that the hosting of these games need to go ahead for a number of reasons, not just as a track event.

“We have to think of life after COVID…and one of the things that we feel that is important to keep going, is the CARIFTA Games for young athletes below 20 years old, because if we don't do that we will not be building for the future.”

Brand marketing manager at Digicel Reshima Kelly-Williams said that her company was proud to be associated with the staging of this important event.

“Three days of powerful experiences beckon as we countdown to the 49th staging of the CARIFTA Games.

“As the sprint capital of the world, Jamaica is perfectly poised to host this prestigious event that will further signal our return to star-studded sporting events in the National Stadium,” Kelly-Williams said.

“As a Jamaican-born company, Digicel is proud to assist the JAAA with staging this spectacular event, through sponsorship of $12 million in cash and services,” she announced.

Kelly-Williams said that her company was committed to continue to assist in the development of track and field both in Jamaica and the region in which they operate.

“The CARIFTA Games holds a fine tradition of unleashing the fastest and finest track and field talents in the region, and Digicel — a company committed to moving our young talents from grassroots to greatness — is exceedingly proud to be playing a major role in bringing all the excitement to the people,” Kelly-Williams noted.

Digicel will, through SportsMax, provides television and online coverage of the event she revealed.

“Through SportsMax, the Caribbean's leading sports app and sports broadcaster, we will deliver all the amazing Kingston CARIFTA action to all corners of the region…featuring expert commentary and analysis,” said Kelly-Williams.

President of the JAAA Garth Gayle was delighted that Digicel were the first to make a commitment of sponsorship to the games.

“We are happy to celebrate with you as our first partner out of the blocks. With that kind of explosive start, we have no doubt the 2022 Carifta Games will be a very successful event.

“Jamaica's track and field is always poised for extraordinary achievements. This time, as host to the rest of the region, the CARIFTA Games 2022; as we have done before, we are happy to showcase our management skills of major events.”

The president said that the contribution by Digicel has helped significantly in enabling the organising committee to get closer to achieving the financial target required to host the games.

“This partnership will go a long way, as it places us closer to achieving our goals. This is not just beneficial to the organisers, but also to all athletes from the 27 participating countries which are down to compete.”

Gayle also took the time to announce the dates of the trials to select the Jamaican team for the CARIFTA Games.

“Our trials to select the Jamaican team for this Games will be held March 11 - 13 at the National Stadium. Our coaches and athletes are equally excited to participate and are looking to continue the dominance of this event,” he noted.

Jamaica is the most successful country at the annual track and field championships.

— Dwayne Richards