Carifta Games to keep quotas despite pandemic

Despite the reality that the 49th staging of the Carifta Games will be held during the novel coronavirus pandemic, there are no plans, as of now, to reduce the number of athletes, say organisers of the three-day championships set to be held in Bermuda in mid-August.

While meet organisers elsewhere, including Jamaica, are taking steps to reduce the number of athletes taking part at track and field meets to help reduce the possibilty of the spread of the coronavirus, the president of North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) Mike Sands and chairperson of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Donna Raynor, say they plan to stay with the present number, where each team is allowed a maximum of 80 athletes.

Additionally, it was heard at a virtual press conference last week that there were plans for members of the media to be housed together and transportation is to be provided to create “a media bubble”.

The press conference, which was called to announce a further postponement of the date of the championships from early July, was told that there would be no reduction in the number of athletes who would be allowed to take part.

“We have not arrived at that [decision], and in the course of our survey, we have taken everything into consideration and have been having constant dialogue with the Bermuda LOC and the president and looking at their concerns,” Sands said in response to a question of whether the number would be cut.

“That was actually put on the table in our survey to our member federations, and I can tell you at this juncture, there was no support for wanting to reduce the quota of athletes,” he said.

“The quota is already fixed at certain numbers in the various categories for the Under-17 boys and girls and the Under-20 boys and girls. There is already a quota and a cap, including 'floaters', but in terms of NACAC or the LOC trying to impose a cap to the federations, that has not been addressed because that has not been an issue at this time,” Sands said.

The total number of athletes that teams were allowed to enter was increased to 80 a few years ago with 20 each for the Under-20 boys and girls and 18 each for the Under-17 age groups, with four floaters, athletes that can be added to either age group.

For the first time, members of the working media will be housed at the same place and there were also plans for dedicated transportation says Raynor, who also said they had no plans for a cap on the number of media who could attend.

“We have not talked about that,” Raynor said about a cap on the media members. “The one thing we have discussed is media accommodation, and hopefully, transportation as well to create a bubble,” she added.

Traditionally, media members had to secure their own accommodations and find their way to and from the venue at Carifta Games.

— Paul Reid