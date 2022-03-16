Carifta LOC receives passing grade from NACAC

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the 49th Carifta Games was given “a very favourable” grade by the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) following a recent two-day inspection, the Jamaica Observer has learnt.

A team from NACAC — including Secretary General Keith Joseph and Competitions Director Michael Serralta — was in the island recently and according to a release from the organisers, chairman of the LOC Hon Mike Fennell is satisfied with the report, but noted that there is a “considerable amount of work left to the done to ensure the Games are successful”.

According to the release, “the report revealed the organisational aspects of the preparation in detail is well advanced and professionally undertaken”.

It was also noted that the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) had accepted the invitation to host the three-day championships at short notice after original Guyana withdrew.

Carifta Games will be held over the Easter weekend, April 16-18, at Kingston's National Stadium and will be held for the first time since 2019 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“There is evidence of a strong commitment to the realisation of a successful edition of the Carifta Games with every effort being made to emphasise Jamaica's proficiency in the sport and in hosting track and field competitions in the year in which the country celebrates 60 years,” the release pointed out.

Meanwhile, it was announced that the Rex Nettleford Hall at The University of the West Indies, Mona campus has been confirmed as the location for the athletes' village.

JAAA President Garth Gayle was quoted as saying that “with most of the 27 nations completing their trials, we are excited at the opportunity for the junior athletes to compete against each other”.

The Games are set to feature over 500 athletes from 27 nations, including hosts Jamaica.

— Paul Reid