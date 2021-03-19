Carpenter looks to carve track and field legacy

Former Calabar High School track and field standout Anthony Carpenter opened his track and field season by winning section two of the men's 200m at the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Qualification Trials Series last Saturday.

Carpenter, who attended the University of Technology after leaving Calabar High School and is now a member of the Legacy Athletics, finished ninth overall in the event but was left pleased with his season opener.

“I feel very pleased, it was my first race for the season, so I'm just going back to training and prepare again,” he said.

The powerfully built athlete was a part of the Calabar track team that dominated the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships, alongside the likes of Christopher Taylor for the better part of a decade and is looking to transition to the senior ranks, even at a time when a lot of Jamaica's veterans sprinters are coming to the end of their careers.

When quizzed about forcing his way into the senior teams this year when there are a number of major championships to be contested, the 22-year-old was coy in his response.

“Well, I am not putting my mind to anything, I am just training hard and what comes will come. I just have to work with it,” Carpenter noted.

Having enjoyed reasonable success representing Jamaica at the youth level, Carpenter is pleased to be reunited with many of his high school teammates who are now members of Legacy Athletics. They are quietly planning to dominate at the senior level, the way the did as juniors.

“It's a great feeling, getting everybody back together. We all have a nice synergy and nice energy going forward to trials and World Games, so we looking forward to compete. We are taking it step by step, we are not saying anything loud as yet.”

Another member of Legacy Athletics, who performed in the men's 200m last Saturday, was Michael Bentley. He won section three in a time of 21.33s to finish fourth overall. The event was won by Miguel Francis of Racers Track Club in 20.51s.

