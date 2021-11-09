Carrie Russell disqualified in first race back on the ice

Carrie Russell disqualified in first race back on the iceTuesday, November 09, 2021
|
Jamaica's Carrie Russell was disqualified in her first race since she was injured just over two months ago, finishing at the foot of the table in the Women's Monobob World Series at Whistler in Canada on Sunday.
Another Jamaican, Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian, had a podium finish as she was third with a combined time of one minute 55.96 seconds, 3.47 seconds behind Canadian Alysia Rissling with 1:52.49 minutes and American Brittany Reinbolt who was second in 1:54.21 minutes.
Russell suffered a cut on her right foot that took 15 stitches to close while she was competing in the national push trials at G C Foster in September.
She suffered damage to tendons and nerves and her recovery was setback further when the area got infected, adding another six weeks to the process and being away from the ice.
— Paul Reid
