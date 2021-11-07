Carrie Russell eager to get back on the ice after injury

Carrie Russell eager to get back on the ice after injurySunday, November 07, 2021
|
BY PAUL A REID
|
Just over two months after a scary accident that saw her receiving 15 stitches to close a wound on her right foot and a set back due to an infection, Carrie Russell will return to bobsleigh action tomorrow in Whistler, Canada, as she seeks to qualify for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China.
Russell and her teammates were participating at the national push championships at GC Foster Sports College, when she said “on the final run the axle of the sled ran over my foot and damage tendons and nerves” that took 15 stitches to close.
Her recovery was slowed as “the area got infected which led to an emergency surgery”.
This, Russell added, further delayed her return to the sport.
“This forced me to bed rest for six weeks and I could only do doctor visits to dress the wound and examine the wound,” she noted.
Russell is a big part of the plans for the Jamaica Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation, which plans to send a large contingent to Beijing next February. Federation President Chris Stokes had told the Jamaica Observer earlier that the organisation was looking at potentially four teams.
“We plan on qualifying two MonoBob teams [a women's event] and two two women's teams with pilots Carrie Russell and Jazmine Fenlator. We also plan on qualifying a two-man and a four-man team with pilot Shanwayne Stephens,” Stokes said.
Meanwhile, Russell said, while she cannot “control time, one thing for sure is that I am praying and trying my best to push towards the qualifications. Even in pain and a broken toe”.
She has been practising, despite not being fully healed, and said she is also working on the mental side of the event.
“Yes, I do feel some discomfort now and trying to work with a physiotherapist that we have here. But it all comes down to my mental state,” Russell concluded.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy