Joy vs despair!

Cavalier Football Club is set to contest the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) final for the first time in 40 years, following a 1-0 aggregate win over Tivoli Gardens Football Club after their second-leg semi-final contest ended goalless at The University of the West Indies (UWI)/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence yesterday.

Goalkeeper Jeadine White was heroic for Cavalier, denying Tivoli Gardens' vice-captain Kemar Flemmings from the 12-yard spot in the 82nd minute to ensure his team booked a date with Waterhouse Football Club in the final of the Digicel-powered league.

Waterhouse had earlier bettered Mount Pleasant Football Academy by a 2-1 aggregate scoreline after their second-leg contest ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

The final is scheduled for Saturday at 2:30 pm at the same venue.

Rudolph Speid's youthful Cavalier side entered the decisive encounter with a slender one-goal cushion courtesy of substitute Collin Anderson's first-leg strike.

Seeking to become the second title-winning Cavalier team since the triumphant 1981 unit, Speid's men showed grit and determination, particularly in their defensive third, to repel the unrelenting attack of their West Kingston opponents.

For Tivoli Gardens, it was a case of “so near yet so far”, in their attempt to break a 10-year title drought.

Tivoli Gardens playing a high line enjoyed the majority of the possession throughout the game, but failed to make it count, even as they found a few chinks in Cavalier's defensive armour.

It was a spirited start by both teams in the early exchanges with a mishap by Tivoli Gardens' goalkeeper Nicholas Clarke, who wandered way out of his territory, almost rewarding Cavalier a goal.

At the other end, Tivoli's leading scorer Devroy Grey delivered a dangerous cross inside the 18-yard box after a promising attack, but none of his teammates could get on the end of it.

That build-up started a good passage of play for Tivoli Gardens, as they briefly camped out in Cavalier's quarters, but their hunt for the elusive go-ahead goal on the day proved fruitless.

Cavalier's defender Jeovanni Laing got the ball in the back of the net from Gadial Irving's corner in the latter stages of the first half. But the goal was rightly disallowed by referee Odette Hamilton for an obvious handball on the part of Laing, who illegally stopped the ball in his path to get the shot off.

The story was more of the same on the resumption with both teams finding some success in the attacking third, but faulty shooting and poor decision-making, coupled with good glove work by Clarke and White at times, proved their undoing.

It wasn't until the final 10 minutes of regular time that things got interesting. The game seem destined for extra time when Tivoli were awarded a penalty after Cavalier defender Jamoi Topey, in his attempt to clear their box, handled the ball.

It is understood that veteran Jermaine “Teddy” Johnson, who was about to enter the game, was instructed by head coach Phillip Williams to take the penalty. However, Johnson insisted on having Flemmings take the kick and that decision later proved costly when White, diving to his weaker left side, kept out the 12-yard kick.

Still, Grey had a grand opportunity to put away the rebound with White still on the turf, but he somehow missed from close range, which basically summed up Tivoli's day in the final third.

Teams: Cavalier FC – Jeadine White, Jeovanni Laing, Richard King, Jamoi Topey, Melvin Doxilly, Nickache Murray (Marlando Maxwell 76th), Dwayne Atkinson ( Jamar Purcell 76th), Gadial Irving, Kyle Ming, Collin Anderson (Kamoy Simpson 60th), Courtney Allen (Shaniel Thomas 38th)

Subs not used: Giovanni Minto, Ricardo Watson, Renaldo Webster, Lamonth Rochester, Christopher Ainsworth, Jerome McLeary

Booked: Irving (88th)

Tivoli Gardens – Nicholas Clarke, Davion Garrison (Romaine Bowers 81st), Dasha Satchwell, Barrington Pryce, Kemar Flemmings, Horatio Morgan (Rodico Wellington 90+1), Shavar Campbell, Trayvon Reid (Jermaine Johnson 81st), Devroy Grey, Anthony Nelson (Stephen Barnett 66th), Odean Pennycooke

Subs not used: Edsel Scott, Trevaune McKain, Tkiven Garnett, Earon Elliott

Booked: Pryce (14th), Flemmings (90+4)

Referee: Odette Hamilton

Assistant referees: Jermaine Yee Sing, Richard Washington

Fourth official: Carvel Banton

Match Commissary: James Pearson