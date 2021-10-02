Cavalier defender King having a dream season

Richard King is a name that local f ootball fans will most likely get to know in the coming years.

The Cavalier Football Club central defender was named man-of-the-match as his team had to dig deep to stave off a late Tivoli Gardens Football Club barrage and earn a 0-0 draw on Wednesday, which took them into the final of the Jamaica Premier League.

King revealed that his team went into the game hoping to hit their opponents on the counter-attack, but after that failed to work out they went to Plan B, which was to defend for their lives and try to keep another clean sheet.

“We were trying to hit them on the counter, but as you see that didn't work, so we just stuck to our game plan and dug it out,” he said.

Cavalier have goalkeeper Jeadine White to thank for their spot in the final after he saved an 83rd-minute penalty from Tivoli Gardens Vice-Captain Kemar Flemmings to keep things at nil-all. King said he had no doubt that his goalkeeper would produce the save.

“We were confident. We were training for penalties every week and he is saving most of them, so we were always confident.”

King received his first Reggae Boyz call-up for the last set of World Cup qualifiers last month and, whilst not pulling on the famous, green, gold and black jersey in any of the games, was delighted to have been a part of theset-up.

“No words. It's just a tremendous feeling,” he said when asked to describe what it meant to him to be selected as a part of the squad by Theodore Whitmore.

Being able to rub shoulders with big names of the English Premier League has added even more value to what he has described as a “wonderful season”.

“It's been a wonderful season. To get called for the national team at my age, it's an excellent feeling. It was a wonderful experience to play with (Adrian) Mariappa, Bobby Reid, (Michail) Antonio, it was a wonderful experience,” he said.

When asked what to expect in the final, King said that the game would speak for itself. He and the rest of his defenders will most likely have their hands full trying to keep out two of the league's leading scorers in Shaqueil Bradford and Andre Fletcher when his team squares off with Waterhouse in the showpiece final that fans will have to watch on television.

— Dwayne Richards