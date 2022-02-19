Cavalier hunt third-straight win, Arnett look to build momentum in JPL

CAVALIER FC will tackle Vere United at 1:00 pm Saturday to begin match week six of the Jamaica Premier League, while the feature game will see Arnett Gardens battle Montego Bay United at 3:15 pm at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence.

Cavalier have turned their season around after having a wobble when they lost two games in a row in match weeks two and three. Back-to-back wins in weeks four and five have seen them surge up the table to fourth place and today they face a Vere United team in disarray, with the chance to go level on points with second-place Waterhouse if they win.

The absence of key players coincided with their losses but with a settled squad, Cavalier have started to look dangerous again.

In contrast, Vere have lost the services of a number of key players for an undetermined amount of time and will be calling on a several schoolboys with absolutely no premier league experience to fill the gap.

While Cavalier can call on the services of their young stars like Dwayne Atkinson, Richard King, Jamoi Topey and Ronaldo Webster, Vere will be looking to rookie teenage goalkeeper Michael Panton and 15-year-old Dunsting Cohen who started in the 1-2 loss to Arnett Gardens on Monday.

For Cavalier the game presents the perfect opportunity push on in their title defence, and Technical Director, Rudolph Speid will be demanding three points from the encounter.

None of their strikers have really got going yet this season as the goalscoring responsibility has been spread around. The likes of Atkinson and Webster will be licking their lips at the thought of getting amongst the goals today against an inexperienced goalkeeper.

Donovan Duckie is embracing the new challenge that the personnel changes at Vere has presented. Just as he had moulded the players from last season into a unit with an identity, he is now faced with a new crop of players who he must not only teach a new system, but also how to play at the highest level of football in the country.

In their first game together as a new unit on Monday, Vere produced two different halves of football. In the first half they looked out of place and were played off the park by Arnett Gardens, but in the second half they were much more resolute and better adapted.

Duckie will be hoping that they can pick from their second-half performance on Monday, but that will be easier said than done.

It is quite possible that Vere could find themselves on the wrong end of results for the next few weeks as the youngsters come to terms with the pace and requirements of the league and get to know their new teammates at the same time. But if ever there was a craftsman who could work magic and draw out miraculous results, Donovan Duckie is the one to do so.

Arnett Gardens will fancy themselves against Montego Bay United. From a team struggling to cope with the league and system of play, they have transformed themselves in the off season into a team that will be a force to reckoned with this term.

Their new Head Coach Paul “Tegat” Davis has brought belief to the club, and the return of experienced players has helped to lift the mood in the dressing room.

Renaldo Cephas has benefited from the positive changes at Arnett and the forward has found the back of the net three times already this season, which equals his total for the 2021 campaign. He has scored in back-to-back games which have seen his club pick up four points and cement themselves in the top half the table.

Captain Romeo Guthrie has grown in stature in the league and is contributing a lot to the offensive thrust of the team. He was unlucky, though, not to score against Vere, hitting the frame of the goal with a beautiful effort from just outside the area.

But while they have looked good going forward, Arnett have shown vulnerability at the back, letting in seven goals in five games. They clearly lost focus in the second half against Vere which saw them concede after a totally dominant first half, and Coach Davis will certainly be looking to fix that situation before it becomes a real problem.

Montego Bay United returned to the premier league this season after a few years in the wilderness and have so far looked like a team trying to find their way.

They have a record of one win, one draw and three losses from their five games to date and, whilst sitting in 9th position in the league, share the worst defensive record of six goals for and eleven goals against with bottom-place Humble Lion.

Technical Director Ricky Hill has acknowledged the defensive woes of his team but has been working assiduously on fixing the problems. He has asked his players higher up the pitch to play their part by taking better care of the ball while they are in possession in order to relieve the pressure on the back five.

The four points they have garnered so far have come during their last three games — a draw and a win sandwiching a heavy loss to league leaders Mount Pleasant FA. The job against Arnett may be viewed as not as tough a challenge by Hill, however, and he will be asking his team to get it right at both ends of the pitch in order to come away with something today.

Any result today, other than a loss, will be viewed as a big positive for a club who were national champions only a few years ago.