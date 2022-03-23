Cavalier promise strong JPL second round

CHAMPIONS Cavalier FC drew for the first time this season in a scoreless match against Mount Peasant FA on Sunday. In their previous nine games the champions had either won or lost.

A win would have seen them draw level with their opponents, but in the end their Assistant Coach Everdean Scarlett was willing to accept the result.

“Playing against a Mount Pleasant team is always going to be difficult. Nonetheless we got a point out of the game, which I think is a positive result,” he said.

“We are chasing; we wanted to get three points. Coming into the game, our aim was to get three points from Mount Pleasant and join them on the same points. But, we got one point and we are pleased with that.

“As I said, Mount Pleasant is a tough team to play against,” Scarlett reiterated.

Like many other teams in the league, Cavalier has been adding players to their roster in the transfer window — and Scarlett believes that, based on their acquisitions, things will be much better for them in the second round.

“We still have another round to play, and I think the team is just gelling a little bit now. The second round, you can expect great things from us,” he assured.

Based on the average age of their players, Cavalier was the youngest team in the league and went on to win their first title in decades.

It has been their model to use young players over the years and they believe that the new additions to their roster in the transfer window will give them a real chance to defend their title.

— Dwayne Richards