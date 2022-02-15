Cavalier revel in late winner over H'View

Champions Cavalier FC are the biggest winners so far on match day five of the Jamaica Premier League, defeating Harbour View 1-0 with an 88th-minute strike.

In addition to a smash and grab win over Harbour View on Sunday, Cavalier were also able to close the gap at the top of the table, as all three teams above them dropped points.

The victors were literally played off the park in the first half against Harbour View and had to be rescued by their St Lucian goalkeeper Vino Barclett on a number of occasions to go in 0-0 at the break.

The champions showed a little more spunk in the second half, but it was again Harbour View who created the majority of the goal-scoring chances, with Barclett again coming up with more key saves.

And with just two minutes to go in regulation time, Kenroy Campbell came up with a stunning finish to snatch all three points for the champions in a game that they were decidedly second best.

Assistant Coach Everdean Scarlett was happy that his team was able to ride their luck and take all three points in the end.

“I am pleased with the team. We fought hard. We know Harbour View is always a team that is going to put up a challenge against Cavalier, but nonetheless we stuck to the challenge and we got three points which was very important,” he said.

Scarlett acknowledged that his team's first-half performance left a lot to be desired, but was happier about the way they acquitted themselves in the second half.

“I am not so much pleased with the first-half performance, but we went in, came back out second half and we played our natural game, our natural style and we got three points, which, as I said, is important,” he maintained.

It was the second match day in a row that Barclett's heroics was earning his team three points and Scarlett was left singing the praises of their new signing.

After suffering back-to-back losses, Cavalier have now won back-to-back matches to the delight of the coach.

Meanwhile, Harbour View Assistant Coach Sean Fraser could hardly contain his letdown by the result.

“It's very disappointing, but we saw a lot of positives in the game. We played much better than we played against Arnett Gardens and I thought the result was a bit unfair,” he said.

He agonised over the fact that they were unable to find the back of the net, but promised to remain steadfast in their mission.

“I thought the guys created enough chances to win the game, but football is like this. If you don't score, you're not going to win,” said Fraser.

He said that at half time the message was to stick to the game plan as they were in full control of the match.

“We wanted to keep going. It was working for us, we just didn't convert the chances,” Fraser resoned.

— Dwayne Richards