Cavalier's 'keeper Jeadine White added to Reggae Boyz W'Cup squad

WINNING Jamaica Premier League goalkeeper, Cavalier Football Club's Jeadine White, was last evening included in the Reggae Boyz's 23-man squad to face the United States in Thursday's Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 Concacaf Final Round Qualifiers in Austin, Texas.

White, who was outstanding while making two saves in the penalty shoot-out to help his team over the line against a pesky Waterhouse Football Club at The UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence on Saturday, replaces third-string 'keeper Dennis Taylor.

According to a release from the Jamaica Football Federation yesterday, “The technical staff decided that White is in a better condition to play since he was involved up to the final stages of the Jamaica Premier League. He is being rewarded for his hard work and performances up to and including the final.”

The local members of the delegation depart the island at 11:00 am today via a charter flight to arrive in Austin at 3:00 pm. All other members of the delegation are expected to join them at the team's hotel by 10:00 pm today.

The game is slated for the Q2 Stadium at 6:30 pm on Thursday.

The team is expected back in the island on Friday to prepare for Sunday's game at the National Stadium against Canada at 5:00 pm.

They will then depart for San Pedro Sula, Honduras, to oppose that country next week Wednesday at 7:05 pm.

The Reggae Boyz are currently rooted at the foot of the eight-team final-round standing with one solitary point behind leaders Mexico on seven, followed by Canada, US, and Panama on five points, with Costa Rica, Honduras, and El Salvador on two points.

Jamaica lost the first game 1-2 away to Mexico and followed by a 0-3 humiliation to Panama at home before salvaging some lost pride with a gallant 1-1 result away to Costa Rica in the first set of qualifiers last month. Each team will play 14 games, seven at home and seven away.

The top three teams gain automatic qualification to Qatar with the fourth-placed team earning the right to enter an Intercontinental play-off for another chance to qualify for Qatar.

SQUAD: Andre Blake, Dillon Barnes, Jeadine White, Javon East, Bobby Reid, Andre Gray, Kemar Roofe, Alvas Powell, Jamal Lowe, Liam Moore, Oniel Fisher, Damion Lowe, Tyreek MaGee, Javain Brown, Ethan Pinnock, Daniel Johnson, Devon Williams, Michail Antonio, Jevaughn Watson, Kemar Lawrence, Adrian Mariappa, Shamar Nicholson, Junior Flemmings.

The delegation is completed by Everton Tomlinson, head of delegation; Theodore Whitmore, head coach; Paul Hall, assistant coach; Merron Gordon, assistant coach; Warren Barrett, goalkeeper coach; Jason Henry, physical trainer; Lamar Morgan, physical trainer; Roy Simpson, team manager; Derrick McDowell, team doctor; Rory Rhoden, masseur; Garone Brown, masseur; Kevin Christie, physiotherapist; Norman Stone, equipment manager; Oman Folkes, equipment manager; Karl Thomas, chef; Sanford Carabin, performance video analyst; and Earl Bailey, press officer.