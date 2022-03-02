Head over heels

Cavalier FC 3 Atkinson (60th), Campbell (78th) , Webster (80th)

Montego Bay United 0

DRAX HALL, St Ann — Defending champions Cavalier FC rebounded from their loss to Vere United with a 3-0 win over Montego Bay United (MBU) in their Jamaica Premier League powered by Digicel at Drax Hall Sports Complex on Monday.

Cavalier FC would have gone into the game as favourites to win but had to wait until the second half against a tired and inexperienced MBU to get full points.

It took them a full hour and three changes at the start of the second half but Coach Rudolph Speid got the result he had hoped for as Dwayne Atkinson, Kenroy Campbell and Ronald Webster all got on the scoresheet in the second half..

Asked whether the game got easier for his team in the second half, Speid said: “Yes, we made three changes at the start of the second half – we put in proven Premier League players who know what to do and they were able to do the job.”

He did not agree, however, with the suggestion that his team was inconsistent.

“We have won four games but we also lost too many games... we have won enough games to be there among the leaders,” he said.

Cavalier FC are in another rebuilding mode, Speid said, and hinted at serious moves during the March transfer window. “We have some real quality players coming in,” Speid said.

Ricky Hill, the MBU technical director, rued the inexperience in his team, with many of the players performing at this level for the first time.

“The first half was even and we were competitive. We asked them at half time can they give us another 45 minutes like they did in the first half,” he told reporters after the game, but “we gave away an innocuous free kick unnecessarily and from that moment we never switched back on.”

While not threatening the goal, the MBU team looked compact and sat behind the ball, frustrating the Cavalier team who had come close in the first minute but who also got little or no chances for the first 60 minutes.

The resistance would be broken and MBU's discipline fell as they conceded three goals in 20 minutes.

Atkinson's shot in the 60th minute appeared headed straight to goalkeeper Darrien Tummings but took a wicked hop and flew over the custodian who was crouching low.

Tummings did well to block a shot from point-blank range four minutes later but Campbell made it 2-0 in the 78th minute when he got away down the right wing, eluded wing back Jevaughn Shepherd, and fired low and hard into the far corner.

Two minutes later Webster capitalised on sloppy play deep in the MBU area and gave Tummings no chance as he came off his line hoping to cut off the angle.

Teams

Montego Bay United — Darrien Tummings, Giovanni Reid, Phillip Eubanks, Rasheed Brown, Jevaun Shepherd, Tavin Shaw, Deverow McKenzie (Rodcliff Dawkins-66th), Ladrick Haughton, Shandee Brooks, Nazime Matalie-Grant, Ewan Barton

Subs not used: Davonnie Burton, Nevaun Turner, Kemer Beckford, Troy Noseworthy, Ricardo Dixon, Tavane Kerr

Booked: Matalie-Grant (26th)

Cavalier FC — Vino Barclett, Richard King, Jeovanni Laing, Kyle Ming, Jamoi Topey, Collin Anderson (Ronaldo Webster-46th), Kenroy Campbell (Jerome McLeary-80th), Melvin Doxilly (Kimani Gibbons-67th), Nickache Murray, Cleve Gayle (Dwayne Atkinson-46th), Lamounth Rochester (Gadial Irving-46th)

Subs not used: Tavar Thompson, Samuel Shakes, Marvin Fagan, Ontwain Mitchell

Booked: None

Referee: Christopher Mason

Assistants: Kemar Bailey, Derron Lewis

Fourth official: Doyen Tummings

Match commissary: Gregory Daley

— Paul Reid