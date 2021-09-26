Cavalier take advantage over Tivoli in JPL semi-final

Cavalier take advantage over Tivoli in JPL semi-finalSunday, September 26, 2021
By Dwayne Richards
An 85th-minute strike from substitute Colin Anderson helped Cavalier Football Club draw first blood against Tivoli Gardens Football Club in the first leg of their Jamaica Premier League semi-final at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence yesterday.
After resting for two weeks Cavalier came into the game the fresher team and looked the part in the opening stages, without really testing Kewong Watkins in the Tivoli Gardens goal.
It was a cagey first half with neither team willing to allow the other to get in behind their defensive line which resulted in only half chances being created by both teams for most of the first half.
Shortly before half-time, Tivoli Gardens had a goal correctly ruled out from an acrobatic attempt from Stephen Barnett that ended up in the back of the net, but the striker appeared to kick Jamoi Topey in the face while executing the kick.
That moment apart, there was very little between the teams after 45 minutes and still anyone's game at that point.
Early in the second half a left-sided cross from Kyle Ming eluded the Tivoli Gardens defence and came to Shaniel Thomas who somehow missed from three yards out at the near post.
Substitute Horatio Morgan, who has been in good form for Tivoli Gardens, got onto the end of a pass from a quick Tivoli Gardens counter-attack, but blazed his effort over the crossbar from just inside the goal area while under pressure.
A knock down by Gadial Irving to Jamar Purcell saw the midfielder fire a low, hard drive on target, but it went straight at Watkins in the Tivoli Gardens goal, as Cavalier continued to spurn easy chances.
The game seemed to be heading for a draw until super-sub Anderson scored with his first involvement in the game, less than 30 seconds after entering the field.
Anderson was played in by Nickache Murray, who broke the tackle of Tivoli Gardens players after defending a corner kick before playing a brilliant pass through the middle of an open Tivoli Gardens defence. The striker rounded Watkins with his first touch before slotting home into an empty net to give Cavalier a precious first-leg lead.
The teams will meet at the same venue on Wednesday for the second leg starting at 2:30 pm with the prize at the end of it all being a spot in the final of the 2020-2021 season.
Teams: Tivoli Gardens – Kewong Watkins, Barrington Pryce, Kemar Flemmings, Odean Pennycooke, Dasha Satchwell, Stephen Barnett (Anthony Nelson 57th), Rushane Thompson (Horatio Morgan 57th), Trevaune McKain (Davion Garrison 88th), Shavar Campbell, Devroy Grey (Jermaine Johnson 88th), Trayvone Reid (Rodico Wellington 88th)
Booked: Grey (29th), Nicholas Clarke (30th), Satchwell (36th), Watkins (ejected 90th+4)
Subs not used: Romaine Bowers, Earon Elliott, Tkiven Garnett, Nicholas Clarke
Cavalier FC — Jeadine White, Melvin Doxilly, Kamoy Simpson (Jamar Purcell 68th), Dwayne Atkinson (Giovanni Minto 82nd), Shaniel Thomas (Colin Anderson 84th), Richard King, Gadial Irving (Jerome McLeary 90th+3), Nickache Murray, Kyle Ming, Jeovanni Laing, Jamoi Topey (Marlando Maxwell 69th)
Subs not used: Christopher Ainsworth, Ricardo Watson, Courtney Allen, Ronaldo Webster
Booked: None
Referee: Christopher Mason
Assistant Referees: Lloyd Edwards, Ricardo McKenzie
Fourth Official: Doyen Tummings
Match Commissioner: Ainsley Sharpe
