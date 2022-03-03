Caymanas spill

Jamaica's most decorated female rider Samantha Fletcher was one of two jockeys taken to hospital with injuries after a “nasty” fall during the running of the fourth race on the 10-race programme at Caymanas Park on Wednesday.

Fletcher, who had earlier this year returned to the saddle after suffering injuries, was aboard the Leroy Tomlinson-trained Magical Mood when the horse made an apparent wrong step and went down going into the half-mile (1,000m) turn in the five-furlong (1,000m) round contest.

Sudden Flight, under Jerome Innis, then made contact with Fletcher while she was still on the ground, dispatching Innis to the ground also. The race was won by Acero, ridden by Dane Nelson.

Both Fletcher and Innis were attended by medical personnel on duty and were taken to the medical post for examination.

The feature event — the $1.05- million Ash Wednesday Trophy was won by upsetter Dejae 's Boy ridden by current leading rider Dane Dawkins for trainer Oneil Markland.

Sent off at odds of 19-1, Dejae's Boy defeated I've Got Magic (Tevin Foster) and Money Monster (Youville Pinnock) by 5¼ lengths in a time of 1:19.3 in the three-year-old and upwards Overnight Allowance event over 6 1/2 furlongs (1,300m). Dawkins had earlier won aboard Blue Vinyl in the second race for trainer Patrick Lynch for a double on the day.

Lynch also scored a double when he saddled Rum With Me (Christopher Mamdeen) in the eighth race. Rum With Me, a chance ride was the second winner for Mamdeen, who had won aboard Alexa's Dream for trainer Robert Pearson in the sixth race.

However, the riding honours went to former four-time champion Dane Nelson, who had booted home three winners from six mounts. Apart from Acero, Nelson won aboard Uncle Vinnie in the third race and Power Ranking in the seventh race. Both Uncle Vinnie and Acero are owned by Busy Racing Stables and trained by Dennis Pryce, while Power Ranking is trained by Richard Azan.

Racing continues on Saturday.