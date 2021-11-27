CB Group UWI Virtual 5K extended to December 2

Due to popular request by ardent supporters of the Virtual CB Group UWI 5K and Smart Eggs Kids K, the deadline for registration for the 10th annual event has been extended to Thursday, December 2, 2021 to accommodate them. Registered participants will have up to December 9 to submit their times.

According to Elizabeth Buchanan-Hind, UWI executive director, advancement and convenor of the event entitled Running for Dreams, “We were happy to answer the call for the extended time, and invite others to come on board this significant event to provide scholarships for academically outstanding students in dire financial need.”

Due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, the annual event has had to revert to a virtual one to continue raising funds for this worthy cause of supporting the most promising and academically outstanding students as they pursue their dynamic careers.

“Although persons have expressed their disappointment at not being able to meet on campus, a virtual event has its advantages as it presents the opportunity for people to participate throughout the region and globally,” pointed out Buchanan-Hind.

Participants will, as usual, register online at www.uwi5k.org and receive bibs to run, walk or wheelchair whenever and wherever they wish (parks, neighbourhood, UWI, Emancipation Park and treadmill), and as many times as desired but may only submit one time to the link provided.

Medals and e-certificates will be distributed to all participants and gifts to winners in various categories including the popular Smart Eggs Kids K open to children four years of age and upwards.

The event is again under the distinguished patronage of three outstanding philanthropists – Dr Douglas Orane, CD, retired business leader and author; Dr Thalia Lyn, OD; and Dr Donette Chin-Loy Chang, PR counsel, and co-patron of the UWI Toronto Benefit Awards and UWI Global Giving.

The 2021 corporate sponsors include CB Group, National Baking Company; Proven Investments; CIBC; Victoria Mutual Building Society, Nationwide News Network; Dunlop Corbin; the Jamaica Observer; It's Pixel Perfect and RJR Gleaner Communications Group Limited.

Patrons can register at www.uwi5k.org. The cost to register is: Regular 5K - $1,500/US$10 per person; Team 50 5K – $1,200/US$8 per person; Student 5K – $750/US$5 per person (ages 1-17); Regular Kids K – $750/US$5 per person (ages 1-11).