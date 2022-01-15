CC, Dinthill hunt elusive Champions Cup to end season on high

CLARENDON College and Dinthill Technical are both confident they will win their first Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) Champions Cup football title today when they meet in the first-ever final between two daCosta Cup schools at Stadium East starting at 3:00 pm.

It has been an eventful week for both schools, beating Manning Cup powerhouse programmes Jamaica College and Kingston College in the semi-finals at Stadium East to set up today's historic meeting, but both were dumped out of the daCosta Cup semi-finals on Wednesday, victims of upset wins by Garvey Maceo High and first-time finalists Manning's School.

Both Clarendon College and Dinthill Technical had gone into Wednesday's games as favourites, full of confidence coming off their heroics on Saturday, but ended up losing — the first of the season for Dinthill Technical.

Both schools told the Jamaica Observer Friday they had put the losses behind them and were focusing on ending the season on a high with the first title of an abnormal season.

The schoolboy football season started in October, six weeks later than usual, and after playing shorter-than-usual first rounds, extended into January for the first time in living memory.

Both were dominant in their earlier games in the Champions Cup, Dinthill Technical blasting St Andrew Technical 5-1 in the first round before beating Jamaica College on penalty kicks after playing out a 0-0 draw in regulation time, the first game all season they had failed to score.

Clarendon College, who are now partcipating in back-to-back finals, came from behind to beat Charlie Smith High 2-1 in their first game then got by Kingston College 2-0 with two late goals.

Today, Clarendon College will be hoping to avoid the “mistakes” they made on Wednesday when they were outscored by Garvey Maceo, and Head Coach Lenworth Hyde said, “We need to win this final and finish the season on a high.”

Speaking to the Observer as he put his charges through their final paces Friday, Hyde said, “This game is the right way to bounce back from Wednesday,” even as he accepted that the loss was their fault.

“We are not blaming anybody; we had enough scoring chances in the first half alone but we did not take them,” he pointed out.

He said instead of hanging their heads, they would learn from their mistakes in order to win the game. “We have to finish our chances and we must defend better. We must fix our mistakes.”

Zekiel Simpson, the assistant coach at Dinthill Technical, admitted they took the loss to Manning's to heart at first. “The past is the past and we have to move forward, and we are confident that we will win today.”

Dinthill Technical have not won a title since they took the daCosta Cup and Olivier Shield double in 1981, 41 years ago, and Simpson said, “We are not focused on names and we remain confident in each other. We will stick to our systems and we know that once we do that and play Dinthill Technical football, we will win.”

The assistant coach said the key to their preparation is to keep the players relaxed and focused, as they already know what is at stake and what are the responsibilities.