Centre back Moore heartened by Boyz's performance in last window

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — Central defender Liam Moore says the results in the Reggae Boyz last two games provide a platform to build on as they approach the halfway stage of the Concacaf World Cup qualifying campaign.

As the English-based Moore sat on the sidelines during last month's international football window due to injury, Jamaica, who had an uninspiring start to the final-round qualifiers, managed a creditable nil-all draw with Canada in Kingston and a historic 2-0 win in Honduras.

Those four points lifted them from last in the eight-team table to sixth with five points from six matches. El Salvador, who the Boyz are set to face at Estadio Cuscatlán at 9:00 pm tomorrow, Jamaica time, also have five points but they are a place behind due to an inferior goal difference.

Mexico lead with 14 points, trailed by United States (11), Canada (10), Panama (eight), Costa Rica (six), and last-placed Honduras (three).

Each team will contest 14 matches, with the top three automatically advancing to the 2022 World Cup Finals. The fourth-place finisher will head to an intercontinental play-off for one more chance to reach Qatar.

“The last window was a successful window in terms of getting more points on the board — that's what we needed,” Moore, 28, said.

“I watched the games back from the UK when I was injured and, yeah, I thought there were some positives, some clean sheets.

“Talking about moving forward now, hopefully we can just continue to grow from that, try to keep some clean sheets and try to get as many points on the board as we can to put us in a good position for the international fixtures coming up in the new year,” the former England youth international said in reference to the remaining qualifiers next February and March.

Moore, who plays club football for Reading in the second-tier English Championship, said the mood in the Reggae Boyz camp is very good and the on-field chemistry is improving the more the team gets together, despite new faces joining since the final-round qualifiers began in September.

“The vibe in the camp is very good — I've said that every time I've been away, I've really enjoyed it. In terms of the new players things are really easy, things click really quickly.

“The vibe now is all building towards the game to the back-end of this week. After that we'll focus on the game against USA [in Kingston on November 16] and, as I said, we're trying to add as many points to the board as we can,” the cool-headed defender explained.

“Obviously, the more time you work with someone the better the communication goes, the better the understanding goes with one another, but we're all footballers, so we get on well,” Moore ended.

— Sanjay Myers