Champion triathlete Mondon targets Commonwealth Games

Elisabeth Mondon was left satisfied after she won the women's section of the National Triathlon Championships recently.

A leading figure in triathlon in the country, Mondon said she was happy with the large turnout of athletes for the event which was being staged for the first time since 2019.

“It was hard. This swim is always very treacherous, really long, but it was good.

“It was good to see so many athletes, I think it was the biggest this year, it was the most, very intimidating, actually,” she said.

After finishing in just over 18 minutes and, based on the challenges faced over the last two years, the French-born athlete was left “happy” with her own performance.

“Yes, I am satisfied with my performance. I came out with no pain in the body, so I feel satisfied.

“It is satisfying after a year of not too much running. So I am pretty happy with my time.”

Mondon says that she was twice lucky in the race, as she was able to pace herself off of her competitors in two of the three disciplines.

“I was very lucky, I was able to follow a swimmer on the swim. I was able to follow a cyclist on the ride, so it was pretty good for me, good drafting,” she explained.

With the restrictions imposed on the island due to the pandemic, which began in March of 2020, Mondon says that she had only one option in her quest to maintain some sort of fitness during the extended downtime.

“What I did over the past two years was a lot of cycling. It was a good getaway to be able to breathe some fresh air, stay out in the sun. The pools were closed, the gyms were closed, so we were left with options to be on the road; cycling was the best option.”

The experienced athlete has her eyes set on national representation in Birmingham in 2022.

“The goal is to keep training for perhaps a spot at the Commonwealth Games, that's the goal for next year.”

Jozanne Harris, who completed the event in 1:23.01, was runner-up in the female category just as she was in 2019. She placed seventh overall.

— Dwayne Richards