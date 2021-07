Champions Brazil held as Gignac rescues France

TOKYO, Japan (AFP) — Reigning champions Brazil were held to a goalless draw by the Ivory Coast in the men's Olympic football competition yesterday, while Andre-Pierre Gignac's hat-trick in a 4-3 win over South Africa kept France's hopes alive.

Brazil, who won gold for the first time five years ago on home soil in Rio, could have moved to the brink of qualification for the knock-out stage in Yokohama but were denied by a stubborn Ivory Coast.

It could have been worse, though, as they had to play more than an hour with 10 men after Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz's 13th-minute red card for bringing down Youssouf Dao when he was through on goal.

Eboue Kouassi's late dismissal evened up the numbers, but the Ivorians held on as former Barcelona winger Malcom missed a late chance for the South Americans.

Brazil lead Group D on goal difference ahead of their final game of the opening phase against Saudi Arabia, who lost 2-3 to Germany to be eliminated from the competition.

Felix Uduokhai's 75th-minute goal gave Germany, who had Amos Pieper sent off midway through the second half, a crucial three points.

The Germans, looking to win men's gold for the first time as a unified nation, will reach the next round with victory over the Ivory Coast in three days' time.

France would have been staring at an early exit with a slip-up against South Africa, but veteran striker Gignac rescued Les Bleus in a pulsating match in Saitama.

The Group A encounter burst into life after a goalless first half, which saw South African midfielder Luther Singh miss a penalty, as Kobamelo Kodisang put the underdogs ahead eight minutes after the restart.

The 35-year-old Gignac, captaining France in Japan, levelled shortly afterwards, only for Evidence Makgopa to restore South Africa's slender lead in the 72nd minute.

Former Marseille star Gignac, who last played for the French senior team in 2016, equalised again.

Teboho Mokoena thought he had won the match with just nine minutes to play with a wonderful curling strike that flew in off the crossbar, but Gignac slotted home his fourth goal of the tournament from the penalty spot five minutes later.

There was still time for France to snatch a winner, as Gignac found Teji Savanier to drill in a low strike in the second minute of added time.

Japan held on to register their second-straight win with a 2-1 success against Mexico, who are second above France on goal difference.

Yesterday's men's football results



Group A

France 4, South Africa 3

Japan 2, Mexico 1



Group B

New Zealand 2, Honduras 3

Romania 0, South Korea 4



Group C

Egypt 0, Argentina 1

Australia 0, Spain 1



Group D

Brazil 0, Ivory Coast 0

Saudi Arabia 2, Germany 3