Champions Cavalier earn third premier league win

DEFENDING champions Cavalier Football Club registered their third win of the 2022 Jamaica Premier League (JPL) season as they edged Harbour View FC 1-0, while leaders Mount Pleasant FA were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Dunbeholden FC in Sunday's double-header at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence.

Kenroy Campbell's first Premier League goal, which came in the 88th minute, was the all-important strike in the feature contest, ensuring that the Rudolph Speid-coached Cavalier stayed close to the leaders, who dropped points.

Though they remain in fourth position the win saw Cavalier up to nine points, four behind Mount Pleasant on 13 with Waterhouse (12 points) and Dunbeholden (10 points) occupying second and third positions, respectively. Harbour View remain sixth on five points.

Earlier, Dunbeholden's substitute Atapharoy Bygrave (90+6), with his fourth goal of the season, denied Mount Pleasant a fifth-straight win after Daniel Green (56th) sent the St Ann-based team in front with what was also his fourth of the season.

It was a contest which promised much for Mount Pleasant as they had the opportunity to open a three-point gap on Waterhouse who suffered defeat at the hands of Molynes United on Saturday.

However, it was Dunbeholden that looked more threatening in open play of the goalless first half, where they created a number of half chances but failed to really bother Akel Clarke in goal for Mount Pleasant.

While the Wally Downes-conditioned Mount Pleasant also showed some enterprise, they were made to wait by a defiant Dunbeholden defensive line which was eventually beaten by Green's individual brilliance.

The 24-year-old sidewinded his way between three defenders to open up space for a powerful right-footed effort from just inside the 18-yard box, giving Dunbeholden's custodian Damion Hyatt no chance.

With Dunbeholden failing to really replicate their first-half display Head Coach Harold Thomas introduced Bygrave to the contest in the 63rd minute, and though he didn't have much luck at first the leading marksman came to the fore just when it mattered most.

A lapse in concentration from Mount Pleasant with just under a minute to play proved costly, as Romario McPherson's pass breached their defence for Bygrave to arrive ahead of the advancing goalkeeper to tuck home.

Meanwhile, both Cavalier and Harbour View have been struggling to get goals under their belt and it was reflected in their encounter.

However, it was not for a lack of trying, especially on Harbour View's part. Ludlow Bernard's team had enough chances to win the game, especially in the second half, but found Cavalier's St Lucian-born goaltender Vino Barclett a hard man to beat.

Barclett pulled off eight saves which basically paved the way for his team's victory.

While Barclett made life difficult for his strikers Harbour View's goalkeeper Amal Knight, who was barely troubled throughout, was beaten against the run of play in the most unlikely situation with two minutes left in the contest.

Dwayne Atkinson's shot was blocked by Knight and the attempted clearance by a defender fell kindly for Campbell as the 19-year-old, sporting the number 11 jersey, let fly a left-footed shot from just over 20 yards out that beat the goalkeeper diving full-stretch to his right.

—Sherdon Cowan

Sunday's results

Dunbeholden FC 1, Mount Pleasant FA 1

Cavalier FC 1, Harbour View FC 0

Monday's games

1:00 pm — Arnett Gardens vs Vere United

3:15 pm — Montego Bay United vs Tivoli Gardens