Champions Chelsea face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters

PARIS, France (AFP) — Troubled holders Chelsea were drawn against 13-time winners Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Friday, while Manchester City were paired with Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool were drawn to play Benfica as the three remaining English clubs were kept apart and Bayern Munich were paired with Spanish side Villarreal.

Chelsea are hoping to defend their title in Europe despite turmoil at the club, which is up for sale after the British Government sanctioned Russian owner Roman Abramovich in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Thomas Tuchel's team will play Real at home in the first leg on April 6, before the return at Santiago Bernabeu on April 12.

It was reported this week that Chelsea may have to play home Champions League ties behind closed doors due to EU sanctions on Abramovich that prevent the club from selling tickets.

“It would be a disadvantage,” admitted Tuchel. “In general this kind of game is for the spectators and the game changes so much without them, so hopefully we find a solution.”

Chelsea beat Madrid — coached by ex-Blues boss Carlo Ancelotti — in the semi-finals last season before defeating Pep Guardiola's City in the final in Porto, lifting the Champions League trophy for the second time under Abramovich's ownership.

With the draw for the semi-finals taking place at the same time, Chelsea and City know they would meet in the last four should they progress, but a Madrid derby is also a possibility.

Having eliminated Manchester United in the last 16, Atletico will return to north-west England on April 5 for a first leg against City, as Guardiola pits wits against Diego Simeone.

Despite suggestions that UEFA would switch the ties to avoid both Real and Atletico being at home in the second leg in the same midweek, City will go to the Wanda Metropolitano for the return leg on April 13 — 24 hours after Chelsea play in Madrid.

Liverpool, the 2019 European champions who are still in contention to win a quadruple this season, will be fancied to get the better of two-time European Cup winners Benfica, with the first leg in Lisbon on April 5.

The winners will face either Bayern or Villarreal in the last four, with the German giants heading to Spain for the first leg against Unai Emery's side.

Villarreal won last season's Europa League and reached the Champions League quarter-finals by beating Juventus 3-0 in Turin to go through 4-1 on aggregate.

The semi-finals of the Champions League will be played in late April and early May, with the final at the Stade de France in Paris on May 28.

The game was due to be played in Saint Petersburg before the Russian city was stripped of the match by UEFA.