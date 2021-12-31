Champions Cup games set for Stadium East, STETHS

The Stadium East field and the St Elizabeth Technical Sports Complex in Santa Cruz have been named as the venues for quarter-finals of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) Champions Cup set for next Wednesday.

Two double-headers will be played on Wednesday after the draw was made on Wednesday of this week in the studios of SportsMax, the official broadcaster of the competition.

Jamaica College will meet Garvey Maceo High in the first game at Stadium East, followed by Clarendon College facing Charlie Smith High at 3:15 pm.

In Santa Cruz, Dinthill Technical and St Andrew Technical will meet in the first game, after which defending champions Kingston College and Mannings School will meet.

All games are play-to-finish affairs, with the winners advancing to the semi-finals set for next week Saturday, with both games set to be played in Kingston at Stadium East or National Stadium.

The four winners of the quarter-final groups in the daCosta Cup competition qualified for the all-island knockout, while the top two teams from each of the two quarter-final groups of the Manning Cup also qualified.

Traditionally the schoolboy football season would have ended in early December, but the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic saw a later-than-normal start, pushing the competition into the new year for the first time in living memory.

— Paul Reid