Champions Cup treat on at Stadium East today

Schoolboy football fans will be in for a treat today, even if they can't go to the venue to watch the semi-finals of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/Digicel Champions Cup.

Three of the four teams contesting the semi-finals at the Stadium East Field are defending a title this season.

The double-header is slated to begin at 1:00 pm with the clash between reigning Champions Cup champions Kingston College (KC) and daCosta Cup champions Clarendon College in what is a repeat of this competition's 2019 final, which will be followed at 3:15 pm by the match-up between Dinthill Technical and Manning Cup champions Jamaica College (JC).

KC edged Manning's School 1-0 in the quarter-finals on Wednesday at the St Elizabeth Technical High School Sports Complex, while Clarendon College came from a goal down to beat Charlie Smith High 2-1 at Stadium East, to bring the 2019 finalists face-to-face, yet again.

KC have been having a good season in all competitions, winning nine from nine, scoring 27 goals while conceding only one.

Clarendon College have not had things their own way in the daCosta Cup, as it was in 2019 and even 2018, but even while losing once earlier this season, they are proving that they will be hard to beat.

Both teams have similar playing styles and they are prepared by two very experienced youth coaches.

For KC coach Ludlow Bernard, defending the title is very important, while for Clarendon College's coach Lenworth Hyde, getting his hands on this cup is critical as this major title continues to elude him as a schoolboy football coach.

This game could be as close as the 2019 final which was decided by a wonder strike from Ronaldo Robinson.

The feature game brings together a Dinthill Technical team that conceded a goal for the first time this season in a come-from-behind 5-1 thumping of St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) in the quarter-finals at STETHS Sports Complex and a Jamaica College team, which, despite not being at their very best, found a way to get by a talented Garvey Maceo High team 1-0 in their quarter-final match at Stadium East.

Dinthill looked dangerous in the rout of STATHS and it will take a lot from JC to inflict a first defeat on the team from Linstead.

JC have had joy this season whether or not they are at their best, but should not look to tempt fate again today. They will need to report in peak form to get the better of the Oniel Thomas-conditioned team.

Dinthill have a number of goal-scorers in their ranks, with Jahiem Thomas the latest to show his prowess in front of goal when he banged in a hat-trick against STATHS.

For JC, most of their attacking play revolves around their captain Duncan “Diego” McKenzie and they will need him to be at his best against one of this season's daCosta Cup favourites.

This game should also make for a keen encounter and the possibility of one or both games being decided by the dreaded penalty shoot-out should not be ruled out.