Champions Herbert Morrison make it four in a row

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Champions Herbert Morrison Technical continued their romp through the ISSA/Western Conference boys' Under-19 basketball competition winning their fourth-straight game and ending St James High two games winning start with a 86-66 margin at Cornwall College on Tuesday.

Herbert Morrison led from start to finish against a St James High team that had scored a school record 137 points in a win over former champions Cornwall College.

The win saw the defending champions cruise to a maximum eight points, three more than St James High who have played a game less while York Castle had their first win, 63-30 over Cornwall College, both teams are tied on three points with Holland High on two points from two losses.

Darren McFarlene and Romario Senior combined for 62 points for Herbert Morrison in their win, physically wearing down St James as the game progressed.

Herbert Morrison lead by four points after the first quarter 16-12, they were up by three (32-29) at half-time and led by 18 points, 60-42 after a big third quarter, outscoring them 28-13.

McFarlene had a double-double 32 points and 28 rebounds while Senior scored 30 points and had eight rebounds and six steals.

T'Sean Crossman and Kemauny Welch both had double-doubles for St James; Crossman scored 22 points and had 16 rebounds while Welch had 16 points and 24 rebounds.

In Browns Town, St Ann, Lennon Richards scored a season-high 28 points to lead York Castle to the 33-point win as Keion Brown also scored seven points.

Shemar Martin scored 10 points to lead Cornwall College while Tajade Stewart scored seven points.

— Paul Reid