CHAMPS 'FEVA'!

They often say “uneasy lies the head that wears the crown” and from the looks of things the “Champs” crown being worn by title holders Jamaica College (JC) is sitting quite uneasily at 189 Old Hope Road. That is because they are being hunted by a determined Kingston College (KC) from whom they took the Mortimer Geddes Trophy last year.

KC had broken a seven-year drought to win the title back in 2019 but had to wait an extra year for their title defence after Champs was cancelled in 2020 because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The trophy was snatched from them by JC in 2021, setting the 2022 stage for the “Battle of the Colleges” as traditional powerhouse Calabar High lack the strength in depth to really challenge the big two.

The boys' side of the schedule at the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/GraceKennedy Athletics Championships begins today at 9:40 am with the 2,000m Steeplechase Open, and is set to end with the 4x400m final at 9:10 pm on Saturday.

JC's strength lies on the track, particularly in the middle-distance events in Classes One and Two and they are expected to score heavily there. Their captain J'Voughnn Blake has looked imperious over both the 800m and 1,500m, even dipping below the 800m Champs record at the Caritfa Trials recently. He is expected to win both the 800m and 1,500m with relative ease and his compatriot Handel Roban will add important points alongside his captain.

In Class Two it could be more of the same for JC with Rasheed Pryce and Tyrone Lawson looking to continue from where they left off last year.

KC's Nahashon Ruto is expected to run away with the 800m and 1,500m for the Purples in Class Three, but unlike JC in Classes One and Two, he has no wingman.

KC will be looking to add important points in the 400m hurdles and the sprint hurdles in all classes. The Aaron boys, McKenzie and Thomas must do their job for KC in the jumps. While McKenzie has looked good all season, Thomas has been inconsistent and needs to be ready now.

Jaydon Hibbert of KC was beaten for the first time this season in the long jump at the Carifta Trial, but he remains the king of the triple jump and appears almost unbeatable there. He could deliver 16 big points to the KC cause in his first year in Class One.

While it is not wise to bank on inexperienced Class Three athletes to win you Champs, KC could win it right there. They are blessed with talent in the sprints, jumps and hurdles and could add a cushion by Friday, which could make them relatively comfortable heading into Saturday's final day.

But even while the focus is squarely on the JC-KC showdown, other schools may spoil the party for one or both, as has been known to happen at these magnificent championships in previous years.

Nothing ever goes exactly according to script at Champs and there are always unknown athletes who outperform the favourites and there are always favourites who fail to deliver. All this adds intrigue to the greatest high school track and field championships on the planet, which always produces five glorious days of elite athletic prowess.

What is almost certain, however, is that the Mortimer Geddes Trophy is headed to one of two locations from the National Stadium on Saturday night and that is either back to Old Hope Road where it has spent a year or to North Street where is has been on 32 previous occasions.