Champions XLCR take on Camperdown in schoolgirl football

Following their 13-0 blanking of St Andrew Technical High (STATHS) last Friday in the opening round of matches, defending champions Excelsior High are favoured to beat Camperdown High in the second round in Zone A of the 2022 ISSA/TIP Friendly Society Girls' football competition today.

The match, which is expected to be an entertaining encounter, is set for 3:00 pm at Excelsior's Mountain View Avenue base.

National representative Davia Richards led the way for the defending champions against STATHS with an impressive six goals on home turf. Shantae Price and Akeila Johnson added two goals apiece in Excelsior's healthy win.

While Excelsior are favourites, their Coach Xavier Gilbert said that the encounter should be a tightly contested one.

“I think that this game is our toughest in the group stage of the competition but we have the quality in our team. The game will be competitive and hopefully we can leave with maximum points here,” Gilbert told the Jamaica Observer.

Camperdown were also comfortable winners on last after defeating Tivoli Gardens 9-0 in their opening game. Angel Burns and Connie Kerr each scored hat-tricks to lead their team to victory.

“Well, this will definitely be a tough game. We played against them in the pre-season and so we know each others strengths as well as each other weaknesses,” Camperdown Coach Lancelot Livingston said.

“They (Excelsior) are a good outfilt and we have to come with our best game and be compeitive. It is early days yet in the competition and so it will not hurt us too much, but we have a game plan and hopefully we can execute our game plan. If the team can give me their best game, then I can't complain,” he continued.

In other Zone A match, home team Greater Portmore edged Lennon High 2-1.

In Zone B, home team Garvey Maceo defeated Manchester High 8-1, while Holmwood Technical beat Kemps Hill 5-1 at home.

— Ruddy Allen

TUESDAY'S GAMES

Zone A

Yallahs vs Lennon

STATHS vs Greater Portmore

Excelsior vs Camperdown

Zone B

Lacovia vs STETHS

Manchester vs Holmwood

Frome vs Garvey Maceo