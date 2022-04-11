Champs 2022 pictorial

Champs 2022 pictorialMonday, April 11, 2022
|
Aaron McKenzie of Kingston College competes in the Class Two high jump during the Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships at the National Stadium on Saturday, April 9, 2022. He won with a record jump of 2.11m.
Edwin Allen High's Christopher Young competes in the Class One shot put event during the 2022 Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships at the National Stadium. He won gold with a throw of 19.37m.
Kerrica Hill of Hydel High competes in the Class Two 100m hurdles during the Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships at the National Stadium.
Edwin Allen High's Serena Cole competes in the triple jump Open during the 2022 Boys' and Girls' Championships at the National Stadium
A Wolmer's Girls' supporter reacts during the 2022 Inter-secondary School Sports Association/ GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Championships at the National Stadium.
Hydel High's Brianna Lyston celebrates after winning the Class One 200m race during the Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships at the National Stadium on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Camperdown High's 400m hurdler Roshawn Clarke celebrates his victory in charismatic fashion after winning gold.
