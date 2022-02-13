Champs Cavalier revel in precious three points, look to build win streak

Cavalier Assistant Coach Colin Wilson said that the champions went into the game against Humble Lions last Monday with one objective: Get three points!

Cavalier began their title defence of the Jamaica Premier League with a 2-1 win over Arnett Gardens, but were thumped 3-0 by 2021 finalists Waterhouse FC, then edged 1-0 by Portmore United to be left floundering near the foot of the table on three points after three games.

Those two losses, which saw them quickly slip down the standings, hurt the pride of the club.

So, for the game against Humble Lions on match day four, they had a single focus: Win the game by any means necessary.

“That was the plan coming here today [Monday], got those three points so we could be back up in the top six as the defending champions,” said Wilson.

A return to the starting line-up of the trio of Ronaldo Webster, Richard King, and Jamoi Topey coincided with a much better performance from Cavalier, both at the back and at the front of the team.

Webster got the winner for his team in the 38th minute with a composed finish that has seen the champs jump back up to fourth in the table.

Wilson paid compliments to their opponents after the win, even as he stressed the need for the positive result for his club.

“First of all, hats off to Humble Lions, they really put us to the test because they really came running at us,” he said.

“But we had an assignment to get three points and we came here and got those three points. In the first half we did put in a good performance, but in the second half we let Humble Lions play, so they had the back foot. Nevertheless, we stood up to it,” Wilson added.

He acknowledged the impact of the returning players on the team's performance and ensuing result.

“It is very, very good because their presence, the camaraderie they have is very good. They understand each other, so with them in, it is all good for this team,” Wilson noted.

He is hoping that his team can pick up another three points from a tricky tie against Harbour View FC Sunday. The game starts at 3:1 5 pm at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence.

— Dwayne Richards