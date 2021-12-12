Champs Clarendon College lead quarter-final winners

GREEN POND, St James — Defending champions Clarendon College led four former winners as the quarter-finals of the ISSA/daCosta Cup football competition got under way yesterday.

Clarendon College, St Elizabeth Technical (STETHS), Dinthill Technical and Garvey Maceo High were all winners as well as Manning's School, Edwin Allen High and Manchester High, all took full points on the opening day of the second round.

Timar Dunn and Kahein Dixon gave Clarendon College the lead over Cornwall College in the first 15 minutes of the Group 4 game at the St Elizabeth Technical Sports Complex in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth.

An own goal just before the half-time break brought Cornwall College back in the game as Clarendon led 2-1 at the midway mark, and despite creating chances, none of the teams were able to add goals in the second half.

Manchester High lead the group after their 4-0 win over McGrath High at Drax Hall as Raheem Walters scored two goals and Shaquille Campbell and Denzil Lee got the others.

Michael German scored a brace to lead STETHS in a big 6-1 win over St Thomas Technical at York Oval and take the lead in Group 3 as Garvey Maceo High beat 10-man Frome Technical 2-0 with goals from Gregory Cousins and Cleo Clarke.

Frome Technical went down to 10 men late in the first half after goalkeeper Rasheem McKenzie was sent off for a foul.

It was Garvey Maceo High's eighth-consecutive win after they had won all seven games in the first round.

Dinthill Technical also had a big 4-0 win over Christiana High to lead Group 2 where Edwin Allen High took down the high-flying William Knibb Memorial 2-0 at Green Pond in St James.

Ackeem Mullings gave Edwin Allen the lead in the first half and Jaheim Harris added a second from a free kick from about 30 yards in the second half.

Mannings School raced to a 3-0 lead against Vere Technical at Manchester High, but had to hold on for a slim 3-2 win, but are the sole leaders of Group 2 after Munro College and Happy Grove played out a 1-1 draw at York Oval.