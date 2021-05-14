PHOTOS: CHAMPS DAY THREE HIGHLIGHTS

Aaliyah Foster (right) of Mount Alvernia School congratulates Serena Cole of Edwin Allen High with an elbow bump after the latter won the girls' Class Two long jump.

Chevonne Hall (right) of Edwin Allen High motors to victory in the boys' Class One 1,500m.

Jaidi James of Jamaica College in his winning effort of 1.86m in the boys' Class Three high jump.

Shamar Coke of Excelsior High clears the bar in the pole vault of the boys' Class One decathlon.

Rusea's High School's Lavanya Williams wins the girls Class Three 100m during the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships at National Stadium yesterday. (Photos: Garfield Robinson)