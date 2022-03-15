Champs 'Herbert', St James put unbeaten run on the line

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Defending champions and leaders Herbert Morrison Technical and St James High will put their unbeaten records on the line today when they clash in their ISSA/Western Conference Boys' Under-19 basketball competition at Cornwall College today, starting at 2:00 pm.

Herbert Morrison lead with maximum six points from their three straight wins, while St James High are also perfect from their two games played so far.

In another game today, hosts York Castle High and Cornwall College will be going after their first win of the season when they meet.

Cornwall College lost both games played so far against St James High and Herbert Morrison, giving up over 100 points both times while York Castle also gave up over 100 points in their loss to Herbert Morrison.

Both Herbert Morrison and St James have been impressive and the winner of today's game will get a big boost in their quest to win the title as only the top two teams on points will advance.

Despite the presence of Reinaldo Lewin, who was part of the Jamaica Under-17 team at the recent Centro tournament, it is former Cornwall College players Romario Senior and Malique Reid as well as Darren McFarlane who have led Herbert Morrison so far.

St James High, who came from behind to edge Holland High before blowing out Cornwall College, are being led by Kemauni Welch and Reiki Brown.

— Paul Reid