Champs 'Herbert', St James put unbeaten run on the line

Champs 'Herbert', St James put unbeaten run on the lineTuesday, March 15, 2022
|
MONTEGO BAY, St James — Defending champions and leaders Herbert Morrison Technical and St James High will put their unbeaten records on the line today when they clash in their ISSA/Western Conference Boys' Under-19 basketball competition at Cornwall College today, starting at 2:00 pm.
Herbert Morrison lead with maximum six points from their three straight wins, while St James High are also perfect from their two games played so far.
In another game today, hosts York Castle High and Cornwall College will be going after their first win of the season when they meet.
Cornwall College lost both games played so far against St James High and Herbert Morrison, giving up over 100 points both times while York Castle also gave up over 100 points in their loss to Herbert Morrison.
Both Herbert Morrison and St James have been impressive and the winner of today's game will get a big boost in their quest to win the title as only the top two teams on points will advance.
Despite the presence of Reinaldo Lewin, who was part of the Jamaica Under-17 team at the recent Centro tournament, it is former Cornwall College players Romario Senior and Malique Reid as well as Darren McFarlane who have led Herbert Morrison so far.
St James High, who came from behind to edge Holland High before blowing out Cornwall College, are being led by Kemauni Welch and Reiki Brown.
— Paul Reid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy