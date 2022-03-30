Champs Herbert Morrison keep unbeaten run going

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Champions Herbert Morrison Technical ended the regular season of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association/Western Conference boys Under-19 basketball on Monday with an eighth-straight win, beating second-placed St James High 75-53 at Cornwall College, extending their unbeaten run in the regional event to six years.

The win by the Dave Black-coached team saw them sure to 16 points, well clear of the field, but their third loss for St James High left the door open for third-placed Holland High to sneak into second place.

St James High are on 11 points, with one game to be played, while Holland High are on nine points, with two games to go.

Former champions Cornwall College got their first win of the season by default on Monday, after York Castle failed to show up for their game.

On Monday, Herbert Morrison trailed after the first quarter but rallied to run away from St James High, outscoring them 62-37 over the last three quarters.

Led by a double-double 24 points and 14 rebounds from Darren McFarlene, Herbert Morrison came back from a three-point deficit 13-16 after the first quarter to lead by one point 25-24 at half-time.

They opened up the margin to 14 points 52-38 at the end of the third quarter and cruised to a comfortable victory.

Romario Senior backed up McFarlene with 18 points and six rebounds, while Dalmar Clarke scored 15 points.

Kemauny Welch also had a double-double to lead St James High with 19 points and 19 rebounds; T'Sean Crossman scored 11 points and had seven rebounds; Jodel Williams scored 11 points, while Reiki Brown scored 10 points.

s