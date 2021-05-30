Champs points changes

The disqualification of St Jago High School's Alliyah Lindsay from the Class One girls' long jump at the recently staged Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships has seen a slight adjustment to the points table, it was announced on Wednesday.

A release from ISSA said Lindsay's inclusion in the Class One long jump on the final day of the five-day event held at the National Stadium was a breach of the competition rules and regulations 9a1 as she had competed “in more than the allowable two (2) individual events”.

Lindsay had originally finished fourth and while St Jago lost the five points, it did not affect the overall standings in the girls' section but saw a narrowing of the gap with third-placed Hydel High to two points, 304.5 to 302.5.

Excelsior High School gained two points as a result while Edwin Allen, Hydel High and Wolmer's Girls' each got one additional point.

Meanwhile, the disqualification of new boys' champions Jamaica College in the 4x400m relays was upheld while there was a switching of places between two Jamaica College boys in the Class Three 800m.

The ISSA release said Rasheed Pryce was awarded third place and his teammate Tyrone Lawson was placed fourth in the event.

